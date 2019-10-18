OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are not expected to launch until next year. However, the renders of the successor to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have already appeared online. To recall, OnePlus 7 Pro launched early this year while OnePlus 7T Pro arrived last week. While OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro adopted pop-up selfie camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to do away with that design. The renders show that OnePlus 8 Pro might adopt a hole punch display design similar to the Galaxy S10 lineup.

The render obtained by 91mobiles in collaboration with OnLeaks shows that OnePlus 8 Pro will be the first from the company to feature a quad rear camera setup. The front of the device shows that OnePlus 8 Pro will have a design similar to its predecessor. We are looking at a 6.65-inch Fluid Display, which is slightly bigger than the rumored 6.5-inch display on the OnePlus 8 but smaller than the 6.67-inch panel seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus has already confirmed 90Hz panel for all of its future smartphones.

On the back, one can see quad camera setup similar to Huawei P30 Pro series. Three of the rear cameras are stacked vertically while a fourth 3D ToF sensor is placed next to it. The flash module is placed below the vertical camera module while laser autofocus sits below the 3D ToF sensor. The company logo and its branding is etched onto the surface of the back panel. We will likely see metal and glass frosted design next year as well.

On the side, there is the familiar alert slider and power button on the right while volume rocker will be on the left. The SIM card tray seems to be on the bottom left. The bottom is also flanked by USB Type-C port and a redesigned speaker grille. The top edge has a hole for the mic and is expected to measure 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8mm in dimensions. OnePlus 8 Pro appears to be an incremental update over its predecessor. The additional 3D ToF camera should aid with portrait mode and AR effects.