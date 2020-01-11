comscore OnePlus 8 Pro listing appears on Geekbench, to come with 12GB RAM
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 Pro listing appears on Geekbench, to come with 12GB RAM
News

OnePlus 8 Pro listing appears on Geekbench, to come with 12GB RAM

News

The listing also suggests that the SoC used would be the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

  • Published: January 11, 2020 3:06 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 3

Chinaese smartphone maker OnePlus has already started working on its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup. And this seems confirmed now considering that OnePlus 8 Pro just got listed on Geekbench. The listing confirms that the smartphone will feature 12GB RAM and come with Android 10. The listing also suggests that the SoC used would be the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The device has been codenamed ‘Kona’.

Rumors had suggested that the OnePlus 8 series would include three devices. These include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. Now, a new OnePlus 8 leak gives us a glimpse at all three smartphone’s alleged features and specifications.

OnePlus 8 leak: Expected features, specifications

As per the leak, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite will flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will come with a massive 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display and 1440×3140 pixels resolution. The devices will feature a punch-hole front camera at the top of the screen. The Pro and standard variant will boast 120Hz refresh rate. While the Lite will settle for a 90Hz refresh rate.

WATCH: Charging Speed Comparison

Internally, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is expected to incorporate a Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and X55 5G modem. There will also be up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. However, OnePlus 8 Lite could have the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The OnePlus 8 camera setup is likely to include a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture. Additionally, there will also be a telephoto lens with support for 10x hybrid zoom, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The OnePlus 8 Pro however is likely to add a fourth lens which could be a 3D ToF sensor.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite features leaked ahead of official launch

Also Read

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite features leaked ahead of official launch

The OnePlus 8 Lite, on the other hand, is likely to feature a triple rear-camera setup. It could sport a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase-detection autofocus. There will also be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The OnePlus 8-series rear camera lens can also carry support for OIS and EIS.

The OnePlus 8 series is likely to have a glass back design with some sort of dust and water resistance. On the software front, it will run Android 10 OS with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Lite will pack a 4,000mAh with 30W fast charging. The Pro will have a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging.

OnePlus 8 Lite renders, Realme 5i launch, Dell announcements before CES and more: Daily News Wrap

Also Read

OnePlus 8 Lite renders, Realme 5i launch, Dell announcements before CES and more: Daily News Wrap

Expected pricing

The OnePlus 8 is likely to cost around CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 37,500). The bigger model OnePlus 8 Pro will start at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 51,000). Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to come with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,400). OnePlus is aiming at Q2 2020 to launch the OnePlus 8-series.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2020 3:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Fitbit Versa 2 Review
Review
Fitbit Versa 2 Review
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch date revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch date revealed

Xiaomi Redmi K20 discount on offer in India

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi K20 discount on offer in India

Best budget phones that you can buy for TikTok videos in 2020

Top Products

Best budget phones that you can buy for TikTok videos in 2020

SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services

News

SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services

Most Popular

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

OnePlus 8 Pro listing appears on Geekbench, to come with 12GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch date revealed

SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services

Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

OnePlus Screen Technology event announced for January 13

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Screen Technology event announced for January 13

News

OnePlus Screen Technology event announced for January 13
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T updates rolling out
BGR India Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India Daily News Wrap
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked
OnePlus announces a new Optimized Charging feature

News

OnePlus announces a new Optimized Charging feature

हिंदी समाचार

48MP कैमरा वाले Xiaomi Redmi K20 को 2 हजार रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Oppo Reno 2 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, जनवरी 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिला न्यू सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

हुवावे ने चीन के बाहर मार्केट में Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया

बिक्री में गिरावट के बाद भी 2019 में टॉप लग्जरी वाहन विक्रेता रही मर्सिडीज-बेंज इंडिया

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 भारत में 1.2-inch डिस्प्ले, NFC, गूगल पे सपोर्ट के साथ होगी लॉन्च!

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch date revealed
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch date revealed
SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services

News

SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services
Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

News

Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch
OnePlus Screen Technology event announced for January 13

News

OnePlus Screen Technology event announced for January 13
Honor 8X Android 10 update to roll out later this month: Report

News

Honor 8X Android 10 update to roll out later this month: Report