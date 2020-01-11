OnePlus 8 Pro listing appears on Geekbench, to come with 12GB RAM

Chinaese smartphone maker OnePlus has already started working on its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup. And this seems confirmed now considering that OnePlus 8 Pro just got listed on Geekbench. The listing confirms that the smartphone will feature 12GB RAM and come with Android 10. The listing also suggests that the SoC used would be the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The device has been codenamed ‘Kona’.

Rumors had suggested that the OnePlus 8 series would include three devices. These include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. Now, a new OnePlus 8 leak gives us a glimpse at all three smartphone’s alleged features and specifications.

OnePlus 8 leak: Expected features, specifications

As per the leak, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite will flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will come with a massive 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display and 1440×3140 pixels resolution. The devices will feature a punch-hole front camera at the top of the screen. The Pro and standard variant will boast 120Hz refresh rate. While the Lite will settle for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Internally, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is expected to incorporate a Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and X55 5G modem. There will also be up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. However, OnePlus 8 Lite could have the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The OnePlus 8 camera setup is likely to include a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture. Additionally, there will also be a telephoto lens with support for 10x hybrid zoom, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The OnePlus 8 Pro however is likely to add a fourth lens which could be a 3D ToF sensor.

The OnePlus 8 Lite, on the other hand, is likely to feature a triple rear-camera setup. It could sport a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase-detection autofocus. There will also be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The OnePlus 8-series rear camera lens can also carry support for OIS and EIS.

The OnePlus 8 series is likely to have a glass back design with some sort of dust and water resistance. On the software front, it will run Android 10 OS with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Lite will pack a 4,000mAh with 30W fast charging. The Pro will have a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging.

Expected pricing

The OnePlus 8 is likely to cost around CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 37,500). The bigger model OnePlus 8 Pro will start at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 51,000). Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to come with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,400). OnePlus is aiming at Q2 2020 to launch the OnePlus 8-series.