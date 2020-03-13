comscore OnePlus 8 Pro spotted with Robert Downey Jr | BGR India
OnePlus 8 Pro may just have leaked out; possibly spotted with Robert Downey Jr

It appears that the company may have given early access of the OnePlus 8 Pro to the brand ambassador, Robert Downey Jr. Let’s take a closer look at the photographic evidence.

  Published: March 13, 2020 5:59 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro Robert Downey Jr

It looks like the much-anticipated flagship smartphone, OnePlus 8 Pro may have leaked online. According to the latest information available, a real-world image of the device may have surfaced online. Taking a closer look, we may have spotted the 8 Pro in hands of Ironman aka Robert Downey Jr. It appears that OnePlus may have given early access of the smartphone to the brand ambassador. Though, it is worth noting that the only evidence of this is a photo of Downey with a smartphone. One can only see the backside of the smartphone. However, this smartphone is strikingly similar to the leaked renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Let’s dig deeper into the photo.

OnePlus 8 Pro leak details

According to a report from SlashLeaks, Los Angeles-based photographer Sam Jones. Jones posted the photo of Downey with alleged OnePlus 8 Pro on his Instagram. In addition, a Robert Downey Jr fan account indicated that the image was shot during a shoot for OnePlus. This may also be a carefully teased photo of the upcoming smartphone to generate some hype. Inspecting the image, the smartphone seems to feature a possible triple camera setup in a vertical alignment. This is identical to what we have seen in the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro.

However, the image also showcased what appears to be a flash or something on the left side of the setup. We are not clear if this is an improved flash or something else. The image also showcases what may be a fourth camera sensor on the top of this flash unit. As mentioned above, we saw a similar camera setup on the initial OnePlus 8 Pro renders.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro with 5G connectivity spotted on TENAA; may launch soon

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro with 5G connectivity spotted on TENAA; may launch soon

The possible leak comes just days after OnePlus confirmed that OnePlus 8 lineup will come with 5G connectivity. In addition, we also saw the OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 on the Chinese certification website TENAA. It is likely that the smartphone maker is gearing up for the launch in the coming weeks.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: March 13, 2020 5:59 PM IST

