The OnePlus 8 series is merely days away from launch. A bulk of what the phone will bring is already out there in the form of leaks and rumors. Still, the brand has been continuously teasing the device over the past few days. The latest revelation reveals more insight on the OnePlus 8 series' custom MEMC chip.

If you weren't already aware, the MEMC chip is used in higher-end televisions to simulate higher frame rates, by adding custom frames between actual ones. It stands for Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation. Further, MEMC is a smart algorithm that allows for frame insertion and interpolation layer. It can process a lower frame rate video up to a simulated 120 frames per second. The MEMC is handled by an independent chip on the display itself and will happen in real-time.

The chip used in the OnePlus 8 Pro will do something similar, it will allow 30fps videos to be simulated to 120fps. We heard about this back when we first heard about the OnePlus 8 Pro using a 120Hz refresh rate panel. This recently revealed a new small clip by the brand that explains the difference created by the MEMC chip.

The #OnePlus8Series‘ custom MEMC chip intelligently inserts frames into your movies, TV shows and sports games for maximum smoothness. — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 10, 2020

“The #OnePlus8Series’ custom MEMC chip intelligently inserts frames into your movies, TV shows and sports games for maximum smoothness,” says the tweet. While the brand mentioned just the OnePlus 8 series, it is possible that the MEMC chip will only come to the higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro. Whether both phones will get the feature is something we’ll only find out later.

OnePlus 8 series to launch on April 14

The OnePlus 8 series is set to launch on April 14, 2020. They will be running the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G-enabled chipsets and will feature flagship-level features. As per recent leaks, the phones will be available in three colors. This includes a new ‘interstellar glow’ color which looks like it could change shades based on like reflection, similar to what we saw on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.