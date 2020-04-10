comscore OnePlus 8 Pro MEMC chip teased; here's what it does | BGR India
OnePlus 8 Pro's custom MEMC chip teased; here's what it does

The custom MEMC chip will allow the OnePlus 8 Pro to simulate extra frames to make lower frame-rate videos look like 120fps footage.

  • Published: April 10, 2020 9:20 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro Marketing Poster

The OnePlus 8 series is merely days away from launch. A bulk of what the phone will bring is already out there in the form of leaks and rumors. Still, the brand has been continuously teasing the device over the past few days. The latest revelation reveals more insight on the OnePlus 8 series’ custom MEMC chip. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series to go on sale on April 17: Check expected specifications, price

If you weren’t already aware, the MEMC chip is used in higher-end televisions to simulate higher frame rates, by adding custom frames between actual ones. It stands for Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation. Further, MEMC is a smart algorithm that allows for frame insertion and interpolation layer. It can process a lower frame rate video up to a simulated 120 frames per second. The MEMC is handled by an independent chip on the display itself and will happen in real-time. Also Read - OnePlus 8 official video reveals design and new color option ahead of April 14 launch

The chip used in the OnePlus 8 Pro will do something similar, it will allow 30fps videos to be simulated to 120fps. We heard about this back when we first heard about the OnePlus 8 Pro using a 120Hz refresh rate panel. This recently revealed a new small clip by the brand that explains the difference created by the MEMC chip. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro: Pete Lau shares ultra-wide camera samples from the upcoming smartphone

“The #OnePlus8Series’ custom MEMC chip intelligently inserts frames into your movies, TV shows and sports games for maximum smoothness,” says the tweet. While the brand mentioned just the OnePlus 8 series, it is possible that the MEMC chip will only come to the higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro. Whether both phones will get the feature is something we’ll only find out later.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro complete specifications, colors, prices leaked; check details

Also Read

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro complete specifications, colors, prices leaked; check details

OnePlus 8 series to launch on April 14

The OnePlus 8 series is set to launch on April 14, 2020. They will be running the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G-enabled chipsets and will feature flagship-level features. As per recent leaks, the phones will be available in three colors. This includes a new ‘interstellar glow’ color which looks like it could change shades based on like reflection, similar to what we saw on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Story Timeline

