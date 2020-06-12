Google has already rolled out the latest Android 11 beta 1 update for its Pixel smartphones. Now, a few brands have also announced that their latest phone users will be able to experience the upcoming Android OS. Xiaomi has confirmed that Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones will get Android 11 Beta 1 soon. OnePlus, on the other hand, has already made available the Android 11 beta builds for both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Yes, you read it right. So, if you own any OnePlus 8 series phone, you can download the Android 11 beta. But, the company has noted that there are some known issues, which users should keep in mind before downloading it. OnePlus says that face unlock is unavailable, and video calling will also not work. “All the data will be cleared while flashing the build” and “some apps may not function as expected.”

There could also be some system stability issues and certain UI screens may look less than desirable. The company also confirmed through the forum that Google Assistant won’t work. The brand has warned OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 users that there is a risk in downloading the Android 11 beta 1, which is usually the case with beta updates. If you are willing to take risk of bricking your phone follow the instructions carefully.

Also, it is always better to backup your important data before flashing. The company also asserted that they “do not recommend flashing this ROM if you have little to no experience in software development or flashing custom ROMs, or if you expect to use the device as a daily driver.” OnePlus has also provided rollback links if OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users want to switch back to Android 10.

To recall, the OnePlus 8 launched in India with a price label of Rs 41,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 44,999. The 8 Pro, on the other hand, costs Rs 54,999, which is the price for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is being sold for Rs 59,999 in India.