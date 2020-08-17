comscore OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get August security patch with bug fixes
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 get August security patch with important bug fixes
News

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 get August security patch with important bug fixes

News

The update brings enhancements for the Ambient Display and front camera. The build number for India is OxygenOS 10.5.13.

  • Published: August 17, 2020 1:20 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro 1

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving the August security patch. Aside from security enhancements, the update brings with it some important bug fixes. The build number is Oxygen OS 10.5.13 in India and 10.5.12 in Europe. OnePlus has been fairly consistent as of late in delivering OS updates as well as security patches. The August patch comes just a week after Google and Samsung began rolling it out for their smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus won't bring these performance features to older phones

The update features an optimized shooting effect for the front camera, system stability improvements, and fixes for other known issues. OnePlus has also fixed the overlapping character display issue with the Ambient Display. The August security enhancements include some media and processor framework improvements. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T are also scheduled to get this update later this month. Along with bug fixes and the August security patch, the two smartphones will also receive a new user-assistance feature. Also Read - OnePlus Gallery update brings support for editing 4K 60fps videos

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro received the July security patch last month. This update also brought with it features like OnePlus Buds support and new clock styles. OnePlus also recently introduced HydrogenOS 11 in China based on Android 11. The update comes with a host of new features such as an always-on display, a new memory management system, a one-handed mode, and an improved dark mode. We can expect most, if not all of these new features to make their way to the Android 11 based build of OxygenOS. Also Read - OnePlus, LG allegedly blocked by Google to pre-load Fortnite launcher on their phones

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro specifications

Both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro feature up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 856 SoC. The OnePlus 8 Pro features a larger and more pixel-dense display, better cameras, and IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 41,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also a higher-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 44,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at Rs 54,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also has a higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 59,999.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 17, 2020 1:20 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020
News
Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020
Xiaomi Redmi 9A India model gets Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Alliance certification

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India model gets Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Alliance certification

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get August security patch with bug fixes

News

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get August security patch with bug fixes

Xiaomi to launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India

News

Xiaomi to launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed, brings new operator Zero

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed, brings new operator Zero

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India model gets Wi-Fi Alliance certification

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get August security patch with bug fixes

Xiaomi to launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India

Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features and other details

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get August security patch with bug fixes

News

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get August security patch with bug fixes
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Top Products

Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C12 और Realme C15 स्मार्टफोन में क्या है खास, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 स्मार्टफोन जानिए कब होंगे लॉन्च

HTC का किफायती स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

BSNL Daily 3GB Data Plans : बीएसएनएल के डेली 3GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग वाले प्लान, सिर्फ 78 रुपये से होते हैं शुरू

मोटोरोला का किफायती फोन Moto E7 Plus दमदार फीचर्स के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class
BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Features

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

Reviews

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

News

Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020
News
Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020
Xiaomi Redmi 9A India model gets Wi-Fi Alliance certification

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India model gets Wi-Fi Alliance certification
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get August security patch with bug fixes

News

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get August security patch with bug fixes
Xiaomi to launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India

News

Xiaomi to launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India
Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features and other details

News

Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features and other details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers