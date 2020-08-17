OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get August security patch with bug fixes

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving the August security patch. Aside from security enhancements, the update brings with it some important bug fixes. The build number is Oxygen OS 10.5.13 in India and 10.5.12 in Europe. OnePlus has been fairly consistent as of late in delivering OS updates as well as security patches. The August patch comes just a week after Google and Samsung began rolling it out for their smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus won't bring these performance features to older phones

The update features an optimized shooting effect for the front camera, system stability improvements, and fixes for other known issues. OnePlus has also fixed the overlapping character display issue with the Ambient Display. The August security enhancements include some media and processor framework improvements. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T are also scheduled to get this update later this month. Along with bug fixes and the August security patch, the two smartphones will also receive a new user-assistance feature. Also Read - OnePlus Gallery update brings support for editing 4K 60fps videos

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro received the July security patch last month. This update also brought with it features like OnePlus Buds support and new clock styles. OnePlus also recently introduced HydrogenOS 11 in China based on Android 11. The update comes with a host of new features such as an always-on display, a new memory management system, a one-handed mode, and an improved dark mode. We can expect most, if not all of these new features to make their way to the Android 11 based build of OxygenOS. Also Read - OnePlus, LG allegedly blocked by Google to pre-load Fortnite launcher on their phones

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro specifications

Both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro feature up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 856 SoC. The OnePlus 8 Pro features a larger and more pixel-dense display, better cameras, and IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 41,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also a higher-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 44,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at Rs 54,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also has a higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 59,999.

