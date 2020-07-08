comscore OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get new OxygenOS update in India
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get new OxygenOS update in India

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have received a new software update in India. The standard model is getting OxygenOS 10.5.9.IN21DA update, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro devices will receive OxygenOS 10

  • Published: July 8, 2020 8:10 PM IST
OnePlus 8 4

(Photo by Ankita Garg)

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have received a new software update in India. The standard model is getting OxygenOS 10.5.9.IN21DA update, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro devices will receive OxygenOS 10.5.11.IN11DA OTA update. Users can head to the phone’s settings section to check for the update. You just need to visit Settings > > System > System Updates.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro update details

As per the changelog shared by the company, the latest update brings June 2020 Android security patch. It optimizes the touch and interaction experience and fixes an issue with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It fixes known issues and improves system stability. It even optimizes the power consumption performance of the system, and the high-temperature warning feature to improve user experience.

Watch: OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

The newly released software update resolves the failure to full-charge when the battery was charged to 90 percent and above. After downloading the update, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users will be able to play HD video on some machines. The Chinese company has improved the shooting experience with the camera and even improved stability.

The brand has also adjusted the Photochrom filter on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company has also added the file disk section in the file manager. So, users can now conveniently upload and store all the files on OnePlus Cloud seamlessly. OnePlus has enabled band 46 CA combo for India. It has improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers. The changelog also mentions that the update optimizes network latency for online games and improves the smoothness.

Besides, the OnePlus 8 series was launched in India in the month of April. The device comes with Snapdragon 865 SoC. The standard version is already on open sale in India. During the open sale, the OnePlus 8 5G is listed with a price tag of Rs 41,999 on Amazon India website. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently available for Rs 44,999. There is also a third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This model of OnePlus 8 comes with a price label of Rs 49,999 in India.

  • Published Date: July 8, 2020 8:10 PM IST

