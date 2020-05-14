The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro sale date has been revealed exclusively on Red Cable Club. It confirms that the OnePlus 8 series will go on sale in India on May 29. The company has also revealed some exclusive offers, which will tempt many Android users to buy the latest OnePlus phones. The OnePlus 8 series price in India starts from Rs 41,999. The OnePlus 8 series handsets will go on sale via Amazon.in, OnePlus India website and select retail stores.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: Price in India

The OnePlus 8 price in India is set at Rs 41,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 44,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, will cost at Rs 54,999, which is the price for the 8GB + 128GB variant. During the sale, the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the OnePlus 8 Pro will be sold for Rs 59,999 in India.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: Sale offers, pre-order details

As for the sale offers, customers will be able to avail Rs 2,000 instant discount on the newly launched OnePlus 8 5G. The Pro version will be available with Rs 3,000 instant discount offer. However, these discount offers are only available on SBI credit cards. OnePlus has mentioned that you will also get up to 12 months no-cost EMI across Oneplus.in and Amazon.in on popular bank debit and credit cards.

One can also avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI across all online and offline channels on SBI credit cards. With Bajaj Finance, customers can buy the OnePlus 8 series “at one-third of the total value,” and pay the remaining amount at low monthly installments over the course of 12 months. Reliance Jio is also giving benefits worth Rs 6,000, which includes Rs 150 off on 40 prepaid recharges of Rs 349.

OnePlus is giving Red Cable Club members a flat 10 percent off on the screen protection plan on the purchase of OnePlus 8 series 5G. Additionally, customers will also notice a limited edition Pop Up bundle for both phones. This will include the handset along with a pair of Bullets Wireless Z headphones, a Cyan Bumper Case, and a Karbon Bumper Case. You will get all for Rs 1,000, which is more than the retail price of the phone alone. Note that this bundle will be exclusively available to Red Cable Club members a day early, which is on May 28.

Currently, the OnePlus 8 series is available for pre-order on Amazon. If you buy the OnePlus 8 Series 5G from select OnePlus Exclusive Stores, you can get a Limited Edition T-shirt worth Rs 1,500. The company revealed the pre-order offer via Twitter.

OnePlus 8 series: Specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Pro version, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 19.8:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ and QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 8 sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with support for OIS and EIS. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 116-degree field of view. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro camera. The setup also supports PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with fixed focus and EIS.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, packs a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor with support for OIS and EIS. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 119.7-degree field of view. A third sensor is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel color filter sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports PDAF, laser auto-focus, CAF, 3X optical zoom and dual-LED flash. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

The OnePlus 8 series run Android 10 and support dual stereo speakers, noise cancellation as well as Dolby Atmos. Both the units have an in-display fingerprint sensor. They pack Snapdragon 865 SoC. They support Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The Pro variant also has 30W wireless charging and Haptic Vibration 2.0 support. The standard one features a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the Pro version has a 4,510mAh battery under the hood.