OnePlus 8 Pro update brings back the 'X-ray vision' filter

OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5.10 update brings back the 'X-ray vision' Photochrom filter

The latest update also enables other features including H.265 video recording support, May 2020 security patches, and brings some fixes to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

  • Published: June 11, 2020 3:35 PM IST
If there was one thing bigger than the hype of the flagship OnePlus 8 Pro, it was the controversy stirred up by a neat feature on the phone that apparently even the brand themselves either forgot about or ignored. The fourth color-filter camera sensor on the OnePlus 8 Pro allowed people to ‘see-through’ certain types of plastics when used with a particular filter via the OnePlus Camera app. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G sale in India today: Price, offers, full specifications, and other details

However, upon the revelation of the feature, OnePlus decided to drop support for the feature, which by now was dubbed “X-ray vision” by publications across the globe. In a later report, it was revealed that OnePlus was only going to disable the feature in home-country China in the next HydrogenOS update. The brand then accidentally disabled the feature in global OxygenOS ROMs as well. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series Google One 100GB offer is for 3 months: Check details

However, with the latest OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for the OnePlus 8 Pro, the popular feature is back. The sensor was always there, however, OnePlus had removed the ‘Photochrom’ filter from the app which is necessary for the X-ray feature to work. The filter is back with the latest update. Also Read - OnePlus 8 review: Buy the phone if quality and performance matters

Strangely enough, OnePlus did not mention the return of the filter in its lengthy changelog for the new OnePlus 8 Pro update. Even though the changelog mentions quite a few camera-related changes, the re-emergence of the Photochrom filter was silent. The latest update also enables other features including H.265 video recording support, May 2020 security patches, and brings some fixes to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

In other news, OnePlus shared a tweet on its upcoming affordable smart TV in India. Taking a closer look at the teaser, it looks like OnePlus will price the upcoming product below Rs 19,999. In fact, the company states that it has priced the upcoming smart TV “starting from Rs 1X,999”. In addition, the company also showcased what appears to be the design of the upcoming OnePlus TV. The render showcases somewhat thin thickness along with minimal bezels. Though, things could be different in appearance in the real-world. Considering the wording, it looks like the company will launch different size variants for the TV.

  Published Date: June 11, 2020 3:35 PM IST

