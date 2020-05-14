comscore OnePlus 8 Pro update brings several improvements and security patch
OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5.8 update brings several improvements and security patch

The newly released OxygenOS 10.5.8 update for the OnePlus 8 Pro adds an Android security patch for the month of April, instead of May security patch

  • Published: May 14, 2020 12:45 PM IST
OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS 10.5.8 update for the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. It is about 155MB in size, and the update is being pushed in an incremental manner. So, this means that the latest update will gradually hit all the OnePlus 8 Pro units. This software update brings several improvements and optimizations. Read on to know more about it.

The newly released OnePlus 8 Pro update adds an Android security patch for the month of April, instead of May security patch. As per the changelog, the company has improved the video playing effect when in low brightness.  The update optimizes touch and interaction experience, and the Camera’s HDR video effect too. It improves power consumption performance of the system.

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 Pro also enhances system stability and fixes general issues. It even improves stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connection. OnePlus has done improvements on the shooting experience with cameras. It enables 5G for Telia Network, and improves the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer. Lastly, the software update optimizes network latency for online games and improved the smoothness.

Besides, the company has finally revealed the sale date for the OnePlus 8 series. The devices will go on sale in India on May 29. Customers will be able to avail Rs 2,000 instant discount on the newly launched OnePlus 8 5G. The Pro version will be available with Rs 3,000 instant discount offer. However, these discount offers are only available on SBI credit cards. The OnePlus 8 price in India is set at Rs 41,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB + 256GB model of the Pro version will be sold for Rs 59,999.

Features OnePlus 8 Pro
Price 54999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display 6.78 inches-3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi
Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
Front Camera front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45
Battery 4510 mAh (non-removable)
