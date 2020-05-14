OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS 10.5.8 update for the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. It is about 155MB in size, and the update is being pushed in an incremental manner. So, this means that the latest update will gradually hit all the OnePlus 8 Pro units. This software update brings several improvements and optimizations. Read on to know more about it.

The newly released OnePlus 8 Pro update adds an Android security patch for the month of April, instead of May security patch. As per the changelog, the company has improved the video playing effect when in low brightness. The update optimizes touch and interaction experience, and the Camera’s HDR video effect too. It improves power consumption performance of the system.

Watch: Is OnePlus 8 Series worth it?

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 Pro also enhances system stability and fixes general issues. It even improves stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connection. OnePlus has done improvements on the shooting experience with cameras. It enables 5G for Telia Network, and improves the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer. Lastly, the software update optimizes network latency for online games and improved the smoothness.

Besides, the company has finally revealed the sale date for the OnePlus 8 series. The devices will go on sale in India on May 29. Customers will be able to avail Rs 2,000 instant discount on the newly launched OnePlus 8 5G. The Pro version will be available with Rs 3,000 instant discount offer. However, these discount offers are only available on SBI credit cards. The OnePlus 8 price in India is set at Rs 41,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB + 256GB model of the Pro version will be sold for Rs 59,999.