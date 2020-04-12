The OnePlus 8 series, comprising the vanilla 8 and the higher-end 8 Pro is set to launch on April 14. After the entire series specifications leaked online, complete with pricing and color variants, there is not much left to possibly know about the new series. However, that did not stop a leaker from revealing what the OnePlus 8 series packaging looks like. Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z design, new color teased ahead of April 14 launch

The new leak spotted by GizChina reveals the package of the higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro. Everything with the box looks different compared to the 7T series. The design seems very minimal. The new burnt orange color replaces the classic vibrant OnePlus Red. The box features a big, bold ‘8’ on the top right corner of the front face. Besides that, we can see the OnePlus 8 Pro moniker on one edge of the box, again, in a very minimal fashion. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro's custom MEMC chip teased; here's what it does

Meanwhile, yet another new live image of the higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro surfaced online. Provided by SlashLeaks, the new leak does not reveal much apart from what we already know about the device. The phone can be seen with practically no bezels. There is a punch-hole camera on the top left. Although the text on the screen is in Chinese, we can make out a few details. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 865 SoC, is powered by Android 10 and since this is the Chinese variant, runs on HydrogenOS instead of OxygenOS. This also appears to be the highest variant of the phone, since it features 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series to go on sale on April 17: Check expected specifications, price

OnePlus 8 Pro other specifications

As per recent leaks, in terms of the camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a quad-camera module. This will comprise a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor with f/1.78 aperture and 1.12 microns pixel size. The lens will also have OIS and EIS support. The second sensor is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view.

A third sensor is an 8-megapixel telephoto zoom lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel color filter sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The module will support PDAF, laser auto-focus, 3X optical zoom and will have a dual-LED flash. On the front is the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 used on the OnePlus 8.