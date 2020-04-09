OnePlus 8 Pro: Pete Lau shares ultra-wide camera samples

OnePlus CEO and Co-founder Pete Lau have just shared some new information about the much anticipated OnePlus 8 Pro. As part of the information reveal, Lau also shared camera samples from the upcoming flagship smartphone. In addition, he also managed to compare the camera samples with “another flagship phone”. However, he stopped short of revealing the name of the competitor. These new camera samples come just hours after multiple OnePlus 8 Series related leaks surfaced online. As per past reports, the pricing of the OnePlus 8 lineup, complete specifications list, and marketing posters have just leaked. Let’s check out the camera samples here.

OnePlus 8 Pro camera samples details

The highlight of the camera samples is the presence of night mode in the ultra-wide mode. There are multiple flagship devices in the market that don’t offer night mode while shooting with the ultra-wide sensor. Taking a look at the images, we get to see a decent amount of light with vibrant color reproduction. The images seem to be in focus though there is no visible texture. Beyond this, the impressive thing here is how clean and noise-free the overall image looks. In contrast, the images shot on the rival smartphone don’t hold a torch. However, it is worth noting that these images are not shot in a dedicated night mode.

First set of sample images showcases the ultra-wide mode in landscape orientation while the second one shows off portrait orientation. One can see some chromatic aberrations along with a slight halo towards some objects at the edges. But, the overall images are impressive to say the least. Another thing to note here is the control over barrel distortion, something that plagues most ultra-wide shots. OnePlus does an ever so slightly better job when compared to the rival smartphone in the second set.

Ultra wide that can get ultra close. One side here was taken with a OnePlus 8 Pro, the other with another flagship phone (I think you can probably tell which is which). pic.twitter.com/qOR1OiNod0 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 8, 2020

As noted previously, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a quad-camera module. The module will feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor with f/1.78 aperture, OIS, and EIS support. Other lenses include a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto zoom lens and f/2.4 aperture. The module will also feature PDAF, laser auto-focus, and dual LED-flash unit.