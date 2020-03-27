comscore OnePlus 8 Pro press renders leak online | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 Pro press renders leak online; showcase a quad rear camera and more
News

OnePlus 8 Pro press renders leak online; showcase a quad rear camera and more

News

According to past reports, OnePlus is likely to launch its 8 Pro and the regular OnePlus 8 in the market. Let's take a closer look at the leaked render.

  • Published: March 27, 2020 9:44 AM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro renders leak

Image credit: OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog

Smartphone maker OnePlus is preparing for the launch of its much-anticipated flagship series, the OnePlus lineup. The company is expected to launch the product on the global stage in the coming weeks. According to past reports, OnePlus is likely to launch its 8 Pro and the regular OnePlus 8 in the market. We are not sure if the company will launch its rumored OnePlus 8 Lite at the launch event. As per a new report, official renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro have leaked online. These renders paint a clear picture of what we can expect from the device at launch. Let’s take a closer look.

Related Stories


OnePlus 8 Pro renders leak; details

The renders in question were leaked by OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog. Now, let’s inspect the leaked renders for a comprehensive look at the design. First up, we get that long-rumored punch hole camera on the top left corner of the display. The smartphone continues to feature the thin speaker grill on the top and a thick chin at the bottom. Moving to the back, we see the quad-camera setup on the smartphone. Here, three cameras are aligned in a vertical line as noticed on OnePlus 7T Pro. The fourth camera sensor is located on the left of the camera sensor. One can also see a dual-tone LED flash unit with some kind of focus unit below the fourth camera.

Watch: Concept One First Impressions

Rear panel comes with the new OnePlus logo towards the middle, right below the vertical camera unit. In addition, the company has also added its branding towards the bottom of the panel. The renders also showcase the alert slider and power button on the right side and the volume rocker on the left side. The bottom of the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a SIM tray, USB Type-C port, and mono speaker grill.

OnePlus 8 Pro appears in first live image; shows punch-hole display and rear camera setup

Also Read

OnePlus 8 Pro appears in first live image; shows punch-hole display and rear camera setup

Taking a look at the leaks, 8 Pro will likely feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, we will get Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G connectivity, 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, and three more rear sensors. Other features include IP86 waterproof rating, 4,510mAh battery, 30W wired and wireless charging, and up to 12GB RAM.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 27, 2020 9:44 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei Celia is the latest virtual assistant on the block
News
Huawei Celia is the latest virtual assistant on the block
Huawei launches Sound X wireless speaker: Check features

News

Huawei launches Sound X wireless speaker: Check features

Huawei P40 vs P40 Pro vs P40 Pro+: What's different

News

Huawei P40 vs P40 Pro vs P40 Pro+: What's different

OnePlus 8 Pro press renders leak online with quad-rear camera

News

OnePlus 8 Pro press renders leak online with quad-rear camera

AMD confirms stolen files, $100 million ransom

Gaming

AMD confirms stolen files, $100 million ransom

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Huawei Celia is the latest virtual assistant on the block

Huawei launches Sound X wireless speaker: Check features

Huawei P40 vs P40 Pro vs P40 Pro+: What's different

OnePlus 8 Pro press renders leak online with quad-rear camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets Android 10 update

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro press renders leak online with quad-rear camera

News

OnePlus 8 Pro press renders leak online with quad-rear camera
OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users

News

OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users
OnePlus 8 series: Company starts looking for early reviewers

News

OnePlus 8 series: Company starts looking for early reviewers
Upcoming Mobiles to be launch in April 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Mobiles to be launch in April 2020
Amazfit X smartwatch coming to Indiegogo

Wearables

Amazfit X smartwatch coming to Indiegogo

हिंदी समाचार

सावधान! रिलायंस जियो नहीं दे रहा है 498 रुपये वाला रिचार्ज फ्री

OnePlus 8 Pro का रेंडर और नया कलर वेरिएंट आया सामने, ये होंगी खूबियां

Xiaomi ने भारत में महज दो साल में बेचें 40 लाख Mi TVs

Coronavirus Lockdown: रियलमी (Realme) ने भारत में वॉरंटी और रिप्लेसमेंट पीरियड को बढ़ाया

Huawei Watch GT 2e स्मार्टवॉच 100 वर्कआउट ट्रेकिंग फीचर के साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

News

Huawei Celia is the latest virtual assistant on the block
News
Huawei Celia is the latest virtual assistant on the block
Huawei launches Sound X wireless speaker: Check features

News

Huawei launches Sound X wireless speaker: Check features
Huawei P40 vs P40 Pro vs P40 Pro+: What's different

News

Huawei P40 vs P40 Pro vs P40 Pro+: What's different
OnePlus 8 Pro press renders leak online with quad-rear camera

News

OnePlus 8 Pro press renders leak online with quad-rear camera
Samsung Galaxy Fold gets Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets Android 10 update