Smartphone maker OnePlus is preparing for the launch of its much-anticipated flagship series, the OnePlus lineup. The company is expected to launch the product on the global stage in the coming weeks. According to past reports, OnePlus is likely to launch its 8 Pro and the regular OnePlus 8 in the market. We are not sure if the company will launch its rumored OnePlus 8 Lite at the launch event. As per a new report, official renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro have leaked online. These renders paint a clear picture of what we can expect from the device at launch. Let’s take a closer look.

OnePlus 8 Pro renders leak; details

The renders in question were leaked by OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog. Now, let’s inspect the leaked renders for a comprehensive look at the design. First up, we get that long-rumored punch hole camera on the top left corner of the display. The smartphone continues to feature the thin speaker grill on the top and a thick chin at the bottom. Moving to the back, we see the quad-camera setup on the smartphone. Here, three cameras are aligned in a vertical line as noticed on OnePlus 7T Pro. The fourth camera sensor is located on the left of the camera sensor. One can also see a dual-tone LED flash unit with some kind of focus unit below the fourth camera.

Rear panel comes with the new OnePlus logo towards the middle, right below the vertical camera unit. In addition, the company has also added its branding towards the bottom of the panel. The renders also showcase the alert slider and power button on the right side and the volume rocker on the left side. The bottom of the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a SIM tray, USB Type-C port, and mono speaker grill.

Taking a look at the leaks, 8 Pro will likely feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, we will get Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G connectivity, 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, and three more rear sensors. Other features include IP86 waterproof rating, 4,510mAh battery, 30W wired and wireless charging, and up to 12GB RAM.