comscore OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature
News

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

News

The OnePlus 8 Pro with wireless charging could be launched sometime in the first half of 2020.

  • Published: January 23, 2020 1:09 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 2

OnePlus is gearing up to launch at least three new smartphones in the first half of this year. These will reportedly be the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. From what we have come across before, the Pro model will ditch the pop-up camera for a punch-hole display. Now, a new rumor hints at wireless charging feature for the OnePlus smartphone.

Related Stories


At the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro, CEO Pete Lau claimed that the smartphone misses out on wireless charging as it isn’t that fast. In comparison, wired charging (Warp Charge) is faster. Lau further said that the company is also working towards resolving heat issues that occur with wireless charging.

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature wireless charging?

A cryptic tweet with an image from leakster Max J. hints that the OnePlus 8 Pro could feature wireless charging. The tweet shows a smartphone placed on a wireless charging mat, and caption “charge like a pro.” We can also see a punch-hole cutout. There is no word on the other two modes – OnePlus 8 and 8 Lite.

120Hz screen refresh rate

Recently, the company had revealed that it is indeed working on 120Hz refresh rate screens. However, it wasn’t concrete if we’d be seeing these panels right from the OnePlus 8 or its subsequent iterations. The leaks, however, suggests the 120Hz screen will be used on at least one variant of the OnePlus 8 series.

The OnePlus 8 Pro was also recently spotted on Geekbench. The phone’s listing revealed a 12GB RAM variant codenamed ‘IN2023’. The phone features a ‘kona’ motherboard, which points to the Snapdragon 865 chip and runs on Android 10. It scored 4,296 on single-core, and 10,603 on multi-core tests.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 23, 2020 1:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go price in India slashed
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go price in India slashed
OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

News

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India cut, now starts from Rs 11,999

Deals

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India cut, now starts from Rs 11,999

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature

News

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

New ultrafast camera takes 1 trillion frames per second

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

News

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020

Top Products

Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020
OnePlus TV Q1 series gets cashback of up to Rs 15,000

Deals

OnePlus TV Q1 series gets cashback of up to Rs 15,000
OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals 120Hz option in settings

News

OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals 120Hz option in settings

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन वायरलैस चार्जिंग के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 39,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

IRCTC ने यात्रियों को फर्जी वेबसाइट (Fake website) से सतर्क रहने के लिए चेतावनी दी

Vodafone ने 19 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड बेनिफिट्स

Xiaomi Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 स्मार्ट बल्ब भारत में 599 रुपये हुआ लॉन्च

News

New ultrafast camera takes 1 trillion frames per second
News
New ultrafast camera takes 1 trillion frames per second
OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

News

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature
WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature

News

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream