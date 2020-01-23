OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

OnePlus is gearing up to launch at least three new smartphones in the first half of this year. These will reportedly be the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. From what we have come across before, the Pro model will ditch the pop-up camera for a punch-hole display. Now, a new rumor hints at wireless charging feature for the OnePlus smartphone.

At the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro, CEO Pete Lau claimed that the smartphone misses out on wireless charging as it isn’t that fast. In comparison, wired charging (Warp Charge) is faster. Lau further said that the company is also working towards resolving heat issues that occur with wireless charging.

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature wireless charging?

A cryptic tweet with an image from leakster Max J. hints that the OnePlus 8 Pro could feature wireless charging. The tweet shows a smartphone placed on a wireless charging mat, and caption “charge like a pro.” We can also see a punch-hole cutout. There is no word on the other two modes – OnePlus 8 and 8 Lite.

120Hz screen refresh rate

Recently, the company had revealed that it is indeed working on 120Hz refresh rate screens. However, it wasn’t concrete if we’d be seeing these panels right from the OnePlus 8 or its subsequent iterations. The leaks, however, suggests the 120Hz screen will be used on at least one variant of the OnePlus 8 series.

The OnePlus 8 Pro was also recently spotted on Geekbench. The phone’s listing revealed a 12GB RAM variant codenamed ‘IN2023’. The phone features a ‘kona’ motherboard, which points to the Snapdragon 865 chip and runs on Android 10. It scored 4,296 on single-core, and 10,603 on multi-core tests.