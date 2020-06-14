comscore OnePlus 8 Pro sale in India on 15 June | BGR India
OnePlus 8 Pro sale in India on 15 June

The latest Pro flagship from OnePlus will be available in limited quality for buyers in India on Monday.

  • Published: June 14, 2020 1:55 PM IST
The OnePlus 8 series will go on sale in India on June 15. The company shared the update via its tweet on Friday. It said that both the 8 series phones will be available at 12PM through its exclusive online partner Amazon. “The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 8 5G will be available at 12PM on the 15th of June.” Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

But the company informed buyers the sale will be done for limited number of units, especially for the OnePlus 8 Pro. “The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will first drop with limited quantities on the 15th of June along with limited sales.” This will be the first time when the 8 Pro goes on sale in the country. The company has been forced to push its sale dates owing to production issues. Also Read - OnePlus Pods true wireless earbuds reference spotted in the Android 11 Beta code

And it says they are slowing coming back to the normal levels. Which is why, the 8 series sales will take place twice a week on Amazon and its own website. This will be done on Monday and Thursday by the company. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta now available: All you need to know

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro: Price in India

The OnePlus 8 price in India is set at Rs 41,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 44,999. The 8 Pro, on the other hand, will cost at Rs 54,999, which is the price for the 8GB + 128GB variant. While the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will be sold for Rs 59,999 in India.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro: Sale offers

The 8 series will be available with Rs 3,000 instant discount offer. However, these discount offers are only available on SBI credit cards. You also get up to 12 months no-cost EMI across Oneplus.in and Amazon.in on popular bank debit and credit cards.

OnePlus 8 series: Specifications, features

The regular 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Pro version, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate display. Both the phones are powered by Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB RAM and storage up to 256GB.

As we’ve said in our review, there are many reasons to buy the 8 Pro. You get super-fast and smooth performance as well as a great level of cameras for its price. It has one of the best displays and Android experience with OxygenOS. It can offer fantastic battery life with 30W fast charging support. Apart from the premium features and experience, you now also get wireless charging support and IP68 rating. It is also cheaper than flagship phones from Samsung and Apple.

  Published Date: June 14, 2020 1:55 PM IST

