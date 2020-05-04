OnePlus 8 Pro suffers from Black Crush display issue

OnePlus 8 Series is the best yet from the Chinese smartphone maker. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are the first major attempt by OnePlus to play in the big league. However, their launch has been met with a rocky start. Soon after their launch, OnePlus rolled out a software update for both the devices. The update was meant to fix an issue which caused the screen to show a green-tint. This is the same problem that also afflicted some users of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 as of May 2020; OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and more

While the update resolved the issue, not all the problems seem to have been solved by this update. Some OnePlus 8 Pro buyers are finding out that the handset has a display issue. The issue was first brought to light by a post on the OnePlus forum a few days back. It highlighted an issue with the OnePlus 8 Pro screen where dark scenes appear pixelated in videos. The post notes scenes which looked “crushed” leading to the issue being called “Black Crush”. Also Read - OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10-based OxygenOS open beta 2 update roll out begins in India

OnePlus 8 Pro Black Crush Issue: Here’s everything you need to know

One forum member observed that this is a huge problem and a known issue and added that it might get fixed with an update this month. However, it does not seem to be the case. A post on Reddit claims that a OnePlus 8 Pro user spoke with a OnePlus customer service agent via chat. A screenshot has also been shared that claims to be from this conversation. The screenshot, if legit, shows the company describing “Black Crush” as a hardware issue. Also Read - Google Stadia comes to OnePlus 8 series with Android mobile capture; to get Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

The customer service agent offered three options to the customer. The first is to send the device to the service center for repair. Second is to return the device for a refund and third being to go to the OnePlus website and request for a replacement device. OnePlus is yet to officially share a statement on the “Black Crush” issue affecting OnePlus 8 Pro users. The flagship device from the company being affected by such an issue is a matter of concern.

OnePlus 8 Pro is the first smartphone from OnePlus that is no longer a flagship killer. It is a proper flagship smartphone that aims to challenge the iPhone 11 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro, Google Pixel 4 XL and Galaxy S20 series. It starts at Rs 54,999 and is now available for pre-order in India. The showstopper here is the 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is 10-bit, which means it can produce over a billion colors.

This display itself seems to have become the cause of concern for consumers. It gets top of the line hardware with Snapdragon 865 chipset, Adreno 650 graphics, 5G, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also IP68 water and dust resistant and supports 30W fast wireless charging. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and 4,510mAh battery. It has a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. It also gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera.