OnePlus is working on its upcoming flagship smartphones, which include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite, and OnePlus 8 Pro. Of these three, reports claim that the Pro variant will boast a whopping 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 8 Pro was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing also reveals that the smartphone will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Lastly, it will also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under its hood, GizmoChina reports.

OnePlus 8 Pro features, specifications expected

As per the leak, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will feature a full-screen design with a punch-hole front camera. It is likely to launch a 6.65-inch screen with a 120Hz Fluid Display.

Recently, an alleged OnePlus 8 Pro prototype surfaced online. This hinted at a dual punch-hole curved display up front. The back panel, on the other hand, sports a quad-camera setup. This setup includes three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it. The camera setup is likely to include an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support, and a primary high-res sensor.

The smartphone will also feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging. The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone sporting a gradient color finish.

Expected pricing

Recent leaks also hint at what all three upcoming OnePlus smartphones are likely to cost. The OnePlus 8 is likely to cost around CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 37,500). The bigger model OnePlus 8 Pro will start at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 51,000). Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to come with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,400). OnePlus is aiming at Q2 2020 to launch the OnePlus 8-series.