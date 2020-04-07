comscore OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging; check out how it works
News

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging; check out how it works

News

The OnePlus 8 Pro will be able to charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with the new wireless charging technology. This is faster than most wireless charging speeds out there right now.

  • Published: April 7, 2020 8:45 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro 30W wireless charging

The OnePlus phones were great flagships when it came to processing power and speed. However, the absence of certain features always separated the devices from other flagship frontrunners. One of these was wireless charging. It was revealed a few months ago that the company will be finally including wireless charging in its phones starting with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Related Stories


Now the company has just revealed that the highest-end OnePlus 8 Pro will not just feature regular wireless charging, but 30W fast wireless charging. The new wireless charging element will be able to bring the phone to 50 percent battery life in just 30 minutes. This is the usual speed of fast wired charging phones we have right now.

Watch: OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Operating at 30W on peak speeds means that the OnePlus 8 Pro will leave behind flagships from Samsung and Apple. CEO Pete Lau mentioned in an interview that “the issue of [charging speed] not being up to the expectation that we have with wired charging” was the reason the feature never came to a OnePlus phone before this. This may be pointed to a minimalist approach where people would usually go with the fastest charging method compared to the more convenient one.

What about the heat?

Regardless, bumping up the wattage to 30W solves the problem of speed, but what about the generated heat? The OnePlus charger will likely solve this by two methods. The first is a cooling fan on the OnePlus charger itself. This fan is also expected to create up to 30db of noise. It will include a night mode, however, where the fan wi8ll be off and the charging speeds will be reduced.

OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Color Variants, वनप्लस, वनप्लस 8 प्रो, वनप्लस 8, BGR india hindi, Tech news Hindi

The second method to keep the temperature down is by changing the Amps x Volts = Watts equation. The charger will up the voltage to 20V with amps remaining at 1.5A. However, inside the OnePlus 8 Pro phone itself, there will be units called isolated charge pumps that will reduce the voltage back to a safer number before it hits the battery. According to Lau, this technology is also more efficient as lesser energy is wasted in the form of heat. Further, the charger is also able to bring down its output if temperatures get too high.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro real-life image shows front design and other details

Also Read

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro real-life image shows front design and other details

The OnePlus 8 Pro will launch alongside the vanilla OnePlus 8 in an event on April 14, 2020. The 8 series phones will run on the Snapdragon 865 chipsets and also have 5G support. The OnePlus 8 pro will also have a 120Hz refresh rate and reverse wireless charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 7, 2020 8:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging
News
OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging
WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

News

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

Microsoft xCloud Beta coming soon to 11 more countries

Gaming

Microsoft xCloud Beta coming soon to 11 more countries

Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

News

Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

Foursquare merges with Factual

News

Foursquare merges with Factual

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak

Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

Foursquare merges with Factual

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging

News

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging
192-megapixel camera sensors coming to phones

News

192-megapixel camera sensors coming to phones
OnePlus 8 Series wireless charging dock and other accessories leaked

News

OnePlus 8 Series wireless charging dock and other accessories leaked
OnePlus 6 and 6T get a new Open Beta update with March security patch

News

OnePlus 6 and 6T get a new Open Beta update with March security patch
OnePlus 8 series launch will see online pop-up event this year

News

OnePlus 8 series launch will see online pop-up event this year

हिंदी समाचार

LG अगले महीनें लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

192 megapixel के कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन अगले महीने तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

Hike पर रोजोना 33 फीसदी ज्यादा वक्त बिता रहे हैं यूजर्स, जल्द लॉन्च होगा Hikeland

Vodafone Idea यूजर्स एटीएम के साथ-साथ SMS से भी कर पाएंगे रिचार्ज

Apple iPhone 9 लॉन्च से पहले चाइनीज वेबसाइट JD.com पर हुआ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review
Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

News

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging
News
OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging
WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

News

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new
IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak

News

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak
Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

News

Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak
Foursquare merges with Factual

News

Foursquare merges with Factual