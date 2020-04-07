OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging

The OnePlus phones were great flagships when it came to processing power and speed. However, the absence of certain features always separated the devices from other flagship frontrunners. One of these was wireless charging. It was revealed a few months ago that the company will be finally including wireless charging in its phones starting with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Now the company has just revealed that the highest-end OnePlus 8 Pro will not just feature regular wireless charging, but 30W fast wireless charging. The new wireless charging element will be able to bring the phone to 50 percent battery life in just 30 minutes. This is the usual speed of fast wired charging phones we have right now.

Operating at 30W on peak speeds means that the OnePlus 8 Pro will leave behind flagships from Samsung and Apple. CEO Pete Lau mentioned in an interview that “the issue of [charging speed] not being up to the expectation that we have with wired charging” was the reason the feature never came to a OnePlus phone before this. This may be pointed to a minimalist approach where people would usually go with the fastest charging method compared to the more convenient one.

What about the heat?

Regardless, bumping up the wattage to 30W solves the problem of speed, but what about the generated heat? The OnePlus charger will likely solve this by two methods. The first is a cooling fan on the OnePlus charger itself. This fan is also expected to create up to 30db of noise. It will include a night mode, however, where the fan wi8ll be off and the charging speeds will be reduced.

The second method to keep the temperature down is by changing the Amps x Volts = Watts equation. The charger will up the voltage to 20V with amps remaining at 1.5A. However, inside the OnePlus 8 Pro phone itself, there will be units called isolated charge pumps that will reduce the voltage back to a safer number before it hits the battery. According to Lau, this technology is also more efficient as lesser energy is wasted in the form of heat. Further, the charger is also able to bring down its output if temperatures get too high.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will launch alongside the vanilla OnePlus 8 in an event on April 14, 2020. The 8 series phones will run on the Snapdragon 865 chipsets and also have 5G support. The OnePlus 8 pro will also have a 120Hz refresh rate and reverse wireless charging.