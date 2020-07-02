OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

Despite the hype building around the upcoming OnePlus Nord phone, the sales of the OnePlus 8 series are just not slowing down. The Chinese brand hosted flash sales for both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro since the phones are available in India, while the vanilla 8 has been shifted to an open sale, the OnePlus 8 Pro is still sold via flash sales and the next one is today at 12 pm. Also Read - OnePlus Nord sold out on Amazon India; next round of pre-orders on July 8

As usual, the sale will be held on Amazon India and the OnePlus website. The 8 Pro will be available in three color variants. These are glacial green, onyx black, and ultramarine blue. The phone is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 12GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 59,999 in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord phone goes on pre-order today but there is a catch

People who purchase the OnePlus 8 Pro via Amazon Pay, get a cashback of Rs 1,000. Other offers also include Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000 and no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months from select banks. Also Read - OnePlus Nord/ Z not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 19.8:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ and QHD+ resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and comes in two storage variants of 8GB/128GB and 12GB/128GB. The phone is powered by Android 10 with OxygenOS 10 on top. There is also a 4,510mAh battery and Warp Charge 30T technology. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. There are various connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC. Lastly there is a USB Type-C port for wired charging and data transfer.

The phone packs a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor with support for OIS and EIS. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 119.7-degree field of view. A third sensor is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel color filter sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports PDAF, laser auto-focus, CAF, 3X optical zoom and dual-LED flash. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

