Just when you thought a smartphone with 90Hz display is becoming mainstream, companies have started looking beyond. This year, OnePlus unveiled its flagship devices featuring 90Hz screens. It also revealed that all its future devices will have such screens. But if a new OnePlus 8 Pro leak is anything to go by, we all may be in a for a pleasant surprise.

As per a tipster, the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will boast a super smooth display with 120Hz refresh rate. If true, the flagship device will join a short lineup that includes the likes of the Asus ROG Phone 2 and a couple of devices from Sharp. That said, reports claim that in 2020 brands like Apple, Xiaomi and Samsung are ones that are likely to launch devices with 120Hz display.

OnePlus 8 Pro leak: Expected features, specifications and more

The tipster doesn’t reveal anything new the upcoming device. A recent leak revealed that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will launch sometime in Q2, 2020. This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, and the timeline matches with what we have seen in the past couple of years.

Recently, an alleged render of the OnePlus 8 Pro leaked online. As per the leak, the device will feature a full-screen design with a punch-hole camera at the top-left corner. It is likely to flaunt a 6.65-inch Fluid Display, which is slightly bigger than the rumored 6.5-inch OnePlus 8 display.

At the back, it is likely to come with a quad-camera setup similar to the Huawei P30 Pro. Three sensors are stacked vertically, while a fourth 3D ToF sensor is placed next to it. On the side, there is the familiar alert slider and power button on the right while volume rocker will be on the left. The SIM card tray seems to be on the bottom left. The bottom is also flanked by USB Type-C port and a redesigned speaker grille.