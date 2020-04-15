OnePlus 8 Series – the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro – are now official. As one would expect, these devices bring new features and a higher starting price. The OnePlus 8 Pro, in particular, wants to be in the big boys territory. With its $899 starting price, OnePlus is seriously challenging the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 11 Pro. So, which of the devices are better in comparison and how do they stack up against each other. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Price

OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two different storage variants. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for $899 and comes in glacial green color. The 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is available for $999 and comes in onyx black and ultramarine blue colors. OnePlus is offering free Wireless Charger and Bullets Wireless Z for a limited period with the purchase.

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 and offers 64GB base storage. The 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at $1,149 and $1,349 respectively. They are available in space gray, silver, midnight green and gold color finish. Apple also offers options for trade in and carrier models. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at $899 from different carriers in the US. The variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage seems to be exclusive to AT&T and is priced at $1,099. The OnePlus 8 Pro and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G are priced similar while the iPhone 11 Pro is a bit expensive.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera

Camera has always been the weakest link for any OnePlus smartphone. This year, however, the company seems to be getting into the flagship territory. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48-megapixel main camera with wide f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization. It is paired with a second 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Apple iPhone 11 Pro has a 12-megapixel main camera with PDAF and OIS. It also has a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle and 12-megapixel telephoto cameras.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features an 108-megapixel main camera with PDAF and OIS. It is paired with a 48-megapixel periscope lens for 10x hybrid optical zoom. The smartphone also features a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 0.3-megapixel 3D time-of-flight sensor. The Galaxy S20 Ultra has not received positive reviews and Samsung is still fixing the software. The iPhone 11 Pro has a proven camera while OnePlus 8 Pro needs some more testing. However, in the selfie department, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G blows away the competition with a 40-megapixel shooter. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro get 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel selfie cameras instead.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Specifications

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 8 Pro is packed with the best in the business. The experience starts with matte glass finish on the back and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. There is a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has an under-display fingerprint sensor and runs OxygenOS 10. Backed by a 4,510mAh battery, it supports 30W fast charging and fast wireless charging as well.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro features a Super Retina OLED display with max brightness of 800 nits. It is powered by Apple A13 Bionic chipset, the fastest processor on any mobile device right now. There is 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 256GB or 512GB storage. It runs iOS 13, supports Face ID for biometric authentication and packs a 3,046mAh battery. The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh. It gets Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 SoC depending on the market. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.