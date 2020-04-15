OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been launched globally. Both the flagship phones from the company will soon be available in India too. While the brand is yet to reveal the India price and sale date of the OnePlus 8 series, it has confirmed that it will soon announce the details. So, stay tuned to BGR India to get the latest details on the smartphones from the Chinese OEM. The new handsets come with a premium design, high refresh rate displays, a powerful Snapdragon 865 chip, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6 support, bigger batteries with fast charging and more. Here’s a look at what is different between OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in terms of specifications and features.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price in India, availability

The company has confirmed that it will soon reveal the India price of the OnePlus 8 series. It is listed on the OnePlus India website in two configurations – 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The OnePlus 8 price starts from $699, which is roughly Rs 53,090 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost $799 (approximately Rs 60,690). It will be available in three colors, including Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, and Glacial Green.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at $899 (roughly Rs 68,280), which is for the 8GB model. There is also a 12GB RAM variant, which will be available for $999 (approximately Rs 75,880). The devices will go on sale via OnePlus India’s official website and Amazon.in. The company will be selling it in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colors in India. We will update the copy as soon as the India price and sale details are shared.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Display, design

Both the OnePlus smartphones flaunt a contemporary design with thin bezels, punch-hole display, and vertically stacked rear cameras. The OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Pro version, on the other hand, has a bigger 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 19.8:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ and QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Chipset, software

The company has added a Qualcomm’s flagship chip inside the new phones, as is the case with OnePlus devices. The OnePlus 8 series is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 chip that supports 5G networks. They come with Haptic Vibration 2.0 support. The OnePlus 8 series will ship with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Cameras

The OnePlus 8 sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. This sensor supports both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. It is assisted by a dual-LED flash. The setup also supports PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and fixed focus and EIS.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, has a quad-camera module. This setup comprises of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor with f/1.78 aperture and 1.12 microns pixel size. It offers support for OIS and EIS. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 119.7-degree field of view. A third sensor is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel color filter sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports PDAF, laser auto-focus, CAF, 3X optical zoom and dual-LED flash. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor, similar to the standard one.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Battery, other features

The standard one packs a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the Pro version packs a 4,510mAh battery. Both the phones come with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The Pro variant also has 30W wireless charging. They pack dual stereo speakers and support noise cancellation as well as Dolby Atmos. Both the units have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with dust and water-proof design with an IP68 rating.