comscore OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM spotted online | BGR India
OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench 5

We have already seen multiple leaks for the OnePlus 8 series including design, different color variants, and details specifications. A new report has surfaced online somewhat confirming the leaked specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Let’s check out the details.

  • Published: April 5, 2020 11:27 AM IST
Smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 8 lineup. As noted previously, the company is expected to launch OnePlus 8 Pro, and the regular 8 as part of the lineup. Initial reports indicated that the company will also launch an affordable OnePlus 8 Lite. However, not information hinted that the smartphone maker may launch an affordable device later in the year. We have already seen multiple leaks for the OnePlus 8 series including design, different color variants, and details specifications. A new report has surfaced online somewhat confirming the leaked specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Let’s check out the details here.

OnePlus 8 Pro Geekbench 5 details

According to a report from the Chinese website ITHome, OnePlus 8 Pro just surfaced on the benchmarking tool Geekbench 5. Inspecting the listing, we get to know that the device features 12GB RAM along with Android 10-based OxygenOS. The report spotted the listing on the Geekbench 5 database with the IN2025 model number. This new listing comes just weeks before the company is set to launch its new lineup. The listing also confirmed that the smartphone will feature an Octa-core ARM processor. It also revealed that the smartphone has scored 906 in the single-core benchmark tests. Beyond this, the device also scored 3,398 in the multi-core benchmark.

The smartphone will also feature a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the company has also received an A+ rating from DisplayMate for the OnePlus 8 series display. The company also claimed that the new series broke 13 Display performance records.

Other specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. OnePlus 8 Pro will also feature a quad rear camera on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Moving to the front, we are likely to feature a single selfie camera with a punch-hole display design.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2020 11:27 AM IST

