We are still sometime away from OnePlus unveiling its next flagship device. But that is in no way slowing the frequency of leaks. After a few leaked features, a set of alleged real-life photos has surfaced online. These leaked OnePlus 8 photos show what the upcoming flagship device is likely to look like.

The folks at Slashgear share a couple of photos showing someone using a OnePlus smartphone. But certain aspects of this device suggest that this is a yet-to-be-launched OnePlus smartphone. These leaked OnePlus 8 photos show the back and front of the smartphone.

At the back is a camera module that looks similar to the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro. But what’s clearly visible is an extra sensor, which makes the camera array taller than previous smartphones. Up front, the company seems to be retaining the dual-curved screen design. But look closely, and you will see a dual-punch-hole camera at the top-right corner. The front cameras are also placed in a way that they merge with the notification bar at the top.

OnePlus 8 features, specifications expected

Based on what has leaked so far, the OnePlus 8 series is likely to launch sometime in Q2 2020. So far, leaks hint at the launch of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro next year.

As per leaks, the OnePlus 8 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch display. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will feature a 6.65-inch Fluid Display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is likely to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which will be unveiled next month. Other leaked features include a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 3D ToF sensor.