comscore OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked: Expected launch, prices, features
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked showing what the upcoming flagship could look like
News

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked showing what the upcoming flagship could look like

News

The OnePlus 8 series is likely to retain some of the design elements seen on recent OnePlus devices. But as is the norm, there will be plenty of upgrades to tempt buyers.

  • Published: November 11, 2019 9:19 AM IST
oneplus-8-real-photos-leaked

Image Credit: Slashgear

We are still sometime away from OnePlus unveiling its next flagship device. But that is in no way slowing the frequency of leaks. After a few leaked features, a set of alleged real-life photos has surfaced online. These leaked OnePlus 8 photos show what the upcoming flagship device is likely to look like.

The folks at Slashgear share a couple of photos showing someone using a OnePlus smartphone. But certain aspects of this device suggest that this is a yet-to-be-launched OnePlus smartphone. These leaked OnePlus 8 photos show the back and front of the smartphone.

At the back is a camera module that looks similar to the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro. But what’s clearly visible is an extra sensor, which makes the camera array taller than previous smartphones. Up front, the company seems to be retaining the dual-curved screen design. But look closely, and you will see a dual-punch-hole camera at the top-right corner. The front cameras are also placed in a way that they merge with the notification bar at the top.

OnePlus 8 features, specifications expected

Based on what has leaked so far, the OnePlus 8 series is likely to launch sometime in Q2 2020. So far, leaks hint at the launch of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro next year.

As per leaks, the OnePlus 8 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch display. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will feature a 6.65-inch Fluid Display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is likely to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which will be unveiled next month. Other leaked features include a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 3D ToF sensor.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 11, 2019 9:19 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Stadia app hits Play Store ahead of November 19 launch
Gaming
Google Stadia app hits Play Store ahead of November 19 launch
OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

News

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

News

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen data-lazy-sizes, five variants

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants

Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States

News

Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States

Most Popular

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants

Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

News

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report
OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

News

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to launch in early December

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to launch in early December
OnePlus 8 Pro to boast a 120Hz display

News

OnePlus 8 Pro to boast a 120Hz display
AnTuTu top 10 phones for October 2019: Vivo NEX 3 5G outscores OnePlus 7T series

News

AnTuTu top 10 phones for October 2019: Vivo NEX 3 5G outscores OnePlus 7T series

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio : एक हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में किसका लॉन्ग टर्म प्रीपेड प्लान है बेस्ट

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Live Streaming: तीसरा T-20 मैच आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

iPhone 11 Pro को Caviar ने आधा किलो गोल्ड (सोना) के साथ किया पेश, जानें कीमत

डाटा लीक होने जैसी घटनाओं से बचाव कर सकती हैं कई एप

फ्री Roku एप अब एप्पल वॉच में भी उपलब्ध

News

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook
News
WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook
OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

News

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report
OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

News

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online
Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants
Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States

News

Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States