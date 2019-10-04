comscore OnePlus 8 renders shows a punch-hole camera, curved display, and more
OnePlus 8 renders surface with a curved display, punch-hole selfie camera, and more

A new report has surfaced online with supposed OnePlus 8 renders. The renders showcase the device in all its glory with a number of notable design changes.

  • Published: October 4, 2019 11:17 AM IST
OnePlus 8 renders

Image credit: OnLeaks, Cash Karo

The technology world has just seen the launch of the OnePlus 7T, the latest flagship smartphone from China-based company. However, just a week after the launch, a new report has surfaced online with supposed OnePlus 8 renders. The renders showcase the device in all its glory with a number of notable design changes. The timing of this leak is surprising with some calling it too early. In addition, it is also interesting to note that OnePlus has not launched the rumored OnePlus 7T Pro at the time of writing.

OnePlus 8 design render details

According to a report from CashKaro, noted leaker OnLeaks shared the high-resolution renders for the device. It is interesting to note that the supposed OnePlus 8 will be similar to OnePlus 7 Pro in design. The rear side of the device features an identical triple camera setup in vertical alignment to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The front comes with a curved display which is again what we saw in OnePlus 7 Pro. Beyond this, the front also features a punch-hole camera instead of a notch.

OnePlus 7T Review: Brings the best of 7 Pro at an affordable price

OnePlus 7T Review: Brings the best of 7 Pro at an affordable price

Beyond this, the bottom comes with the usual USB Type-C port along with the volume rocker on the left side. The right one features the alert slider and power button. Renders confirmed that the device will come with a triple rear camera. In addition, we already know that the device will feature a Fluid AMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The design itself is surprising, especially the shift from the camera bump, back to vertical setup. It is possible that the company heard the feedback regarding the camera bump and moved back to a cleaner design.

Taking a look at the design, one can speculate that the company may not launch the OnePlus 7T Pro. It is also likely that it won’t launch OnePlus 8 Pro condensing the lineup to just one device. On the contrary, these renders may also indicate the design for the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro. However, all this is speculation at the time of writing and OnePlus has not confirmed any information.

  • Published Date: October 4, 2019 11:17 AM IST

