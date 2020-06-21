The OnePlus 8 5G will go on sale in India on June 22, which is tomorrow. There is also a sale offer on the purchase of the new OnePlus phone. So, customers will get flat Rs 2,000 off with DBI Bank cards. It comes in three models and the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage of the OnePlus 8 5G is priced at Rs 41,999. There is also no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months. It will be available for purchase via Amazon.in.

OnePlus 8 5G price in India, colors

During the sale, the OnePlus 8 5G price in India starts from Rs 41,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 44,999. There is also a third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage available for Rs 49,999. It comes in three different colors: Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow colors.

Specifications

The OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The latest OnePlus phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU.

It is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 chip that supports 5G networks. The device comes with Haptic Vibration 2.0 support. The device will ship with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. The handset sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. This sensor supports both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view.

The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. It is assisted by a dual-LED flash. The setup also supports PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and fixed focus and EIS. The device packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The smartphone features dual stereo speakers and supports noise cancellation as well as Dolby Atmos. Lastly, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.