OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked

OnePlus will launch the much-awaited OnePlus 8 series tomorrow through an online-only event, but the leaks are still pouring in. We have seen almost everything about the OnePlus 8 series so far, but it seems there will be no end to it unless the company officially makes an announcement. There’s a new leak everyday, and adding to the list are new high resolution images for the back cover of anticipated OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro packaging, new live image surface online ahead of launch

The leaked images are tipped as official cases for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. These have been shared on Twitter by Ishan Agarwal. The images reveal three different color cases including along with a Sandstone finish case. These three color options include – Black, Cyan, and Smoky Purple. All these are in line with the previously leaked case images which showcased multiple types and finishes as well. Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z design, new color teased ahead of April 14 launch

Recently, the entire series specifications were leaked online. There were also leaks around the pricing and color variants of the upcoming OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Furthermore, we saw the OnePlus 8 series packaging box last week. It was spotted by GizChina, which revealed that the box looks similar to the OnePlus 7T series.

Watch Video: OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Meanwhile, yet another new live image of the higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro surfaced online. Provided by SlashLeaks, the new leak does not reveal much apart from what we already know about the device. The phone can be seen with practically no bezels. There is a punch-hole camera on the top left. The phone is confirmed to run Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, and should come powered by Android 10.