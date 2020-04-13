comscore OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked ahead of tomorrow's launch
News

OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked ahead of tomorrow's launch

News

The leaked images are tipped as official cases for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones.

  • Published: April 13, 2020 1:20 PM IST
oneplus-8-pro-cases-ishan-aggarwal

OnePlus will launch the much-awaited OnePlus 8 series tomorrow through an online-only event, but the leaks are still pouring in. We have seen almost everything about the OnePlus 8 series so far, but it seems there will be no end to it unless the company officially makes an announcement. There’s a new leak everyday, and adding to the list are new high resolution images for the back cover of anticipated OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro packaging, new live image surface online ahead of launch

The leaked images are tipped as official cases for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. These have been shared on Twitter by Ishan Agarwal. The images reveal three different color cases including along with a Sandstone finish case. These three color options include – Black, Cyan, and Smoky Purple. All these are in line with the previously leaked case images which showcased multiple types and finishes as well. Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z design, new color teased ahead of April 14 launch

Recently, the entire series specifications were leaked online. There were also leaks around the pricing and color variants of the upcoming OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Furthermore, we saw the OnePlus 8 series packaging box last week. It was spotted by GizChina, which revealed that the box looks similar to the OnePlus 7T series.

Watch Video: OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Meanwhile, yet another new live image of the higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro surfaced online. Provided by SlashLeaks, the new leak does not reveal much apart from what we already know about the device. The phone can be seen with practically no bezels. There is a punch-hole camera on the top left. The phone is confirmed to run Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, and should come powered by Android 10.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 13, 2020 1:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities
News
Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities
How to use Zoom for video conferencing and virtual meetings

How To

How to use Zoom for video conferencing and virtual meetings

OnePlus 8 Series: Camera will make or break the much-anticipated smartphone series

Opinions

OnePlus 8 Series: Camera will make or break the much-anticipated smartphone series

Lenovo A7 with removable battery, 6.09-inch display unveiled

News

Lenovo A7 with removable battery, 6.09-inch display unveiled

LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

News

LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities

Lenovo A7 with removable battery, 6.09-inch display unveiled

LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

IQOO Neo 3 to launch with 144Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 SoC on April 23

OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Series: Camera will make or break the much-anticipated smartphone series

Opinions

OnePlus 8 Series: Camera will make or break the much-anticipated smartphone series
LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

News

LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
IQOO Neo 3 to launch with 144Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 SoC on April 23

News

IQOO Neo 3 to launch with 144Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 SoC on April 23
OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked

News

OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked
Xiaomi Mi A3: Android 10 update pulled for the third time

News

Xiaomi Mi A3: Android 10 update pulled for the third time

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने Mi A3 को मिले Android 10 अपडेट को रोलबैक किया, जानें वजह

iQOO Neo 3 स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कई खास फीचर

COVID-19 हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में 'ठप' हो सकती है मोबाइल सेवाएं, यह है कारण

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite टैबलेट स्टायलस के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Microsoft Surface Go 2 अगले कुछ हफ्तों में हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

News

Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities
News
Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities
Lenovo A7 with removable battery, 6.09-inch display unveiled

News

Lenovo A7 with removable battery, 6.09-inch display unveiled
LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

News

LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
IQOO Neo 3 to launch with 144Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 SoC on April 23

News

IQOO Neo 3 to launch with 144Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 SoC on April 23
OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked

News

OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked