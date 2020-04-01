comscore OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online; highlight some new color options
News

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online; highlight some new color options

News

A new leak has just surfaced online outlining the new cases that will come with OnePlus 8 Series. The leaked cases include some new color options that may launch with the smartphone series. Let’s check out the leak in detail.

  • Published: April 1, 2020 5:26 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro

Smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its much anticipated upcoming flagship series, the OnePlus 8 lineup. As part of the launch preparations, the company has shared some specifications of the upcoming series. These include the SoC, RAM, and storage protocol that will come with the lineup along with some numbers regarding improvements. The company has already shared details about the connectivity and display in the past. In addition, a new leak has just surfaced online outlining the new cases that will come with OnePlus 8 Series. The leaked cases include some new color options that may launch with the smartphone series. Let’s check out the leak in detail.

Related Stories


OnePlus 8 Series cases leak; details

Popular leaker Evan Blass shared the upcoming OnePlus 8 Series cases on his Patreon account. These cases include multiple textures along with different colors. In addition, the leak outlines cases both for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro devices. Inspecting the leak closely, we get four texture and design options for the OnePlus 8 along with four different colors. These textures include Karbon, Sandstone, Nylon, and a Clear TPU case. The color options include Black, Cyan, Purple and a Clear, transparent case. These cases also outline the triple camera setup that we have seen in previous renders.

Watch: Concept One First Impressions

Now, let’s move to the cases for OnePlus 8 Pro devices. As per the leak, we get two texture options and two different colors. The texture options include Sandstone and Karbon while the colors include Black and Cyan. It is also worth noting that not all textures may be available in all the available colors. Similar to OnePlus 8 cases, we get the quad rear camera setup along with a dual-LED flash unit.

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14; Here is everything that we know

Also Read

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14; Here is everything that we know

This leak comes just hours after the company shared some information about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. As noted in a past report, the flagship smartphone series will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The company has also opted for LPDDR5 RAM for improved memory performance and lower power consumption. Other features include UFS 3.0 flash storage along with two new technologies including Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 1, 2020 5:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and 3 update rolls out laptop unlock feature
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and 3 update rolls out laptop unlock feature
Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

News

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

News

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster footage leaked

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster footage leaked

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

News

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates

Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

News

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates
OnePlus 8 series key specifications, Snapdragon 865 officially confirmed

News

OnePlus 8 series key specifications, Snapdragon 865 officially confirmed
Honor 30 series to launch on April 15

News

Honor 30 series to launch on April 15
Upcoming Mobiles to be launch in April 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Mobiles to be launch in April 2020

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL यूजर्स को अब इन रिचार्ज प्लान के साथ मिलेगा Eros Now का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Huawei P40 Pro को मिला DxOMark में अब तक का बेस्ट स्कोर, सेल्फी कैमरा भी सबसे बेहतर

महंगे हुए ओप्पो के स्मार्टफोन, अब खर्च करने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे

Xiaomi के बाद Realme ने भी बढ़ाए स्मार्टफोन्स की कीमतें

ACT Fibernet ने अनलिमिटेड डाटा और 300Mbps स्पीड ऑफर को 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाया

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

News

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31
News
Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31
Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

News

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support
OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

News

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates
Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST

News

Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST