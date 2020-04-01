OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

Smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its much anticipated upcoming flagship series, the OnePlus 8 lineup. As part of the launch preparations, the company has shared some specifications of the upcoming series. These include the SoC, RAM, and storage protocol that will come with the lineup along with some numbers regarding improvements. The company has already shared details about the connectivity and display in the past. In addition, a new leak has just surfaced online outlining the new cases that will come with OnePlus 8 Series. The leaked cases include some new color options that may launch with the smartphone series. Let’s check out the leak in detail.

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak; details

Popular leaker Evan Blass shared the upcoming OnePlus 8 Series cases on his Patreon account. These cases include multiple textures along with different colors. In addition, the leak outlines cases both for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro devices. Inspecting the leak closely, we get four texture and design options for the OnePlus 8 along with four different colors. These textures include Karbon, Sandstone, Nylon, and a Clear TPU case. The color options include Black, Cyan, Purple and a Clear, transparent case. These cases also outline the triple camera setup that we have seen in previous renders.

Watch: Concept One First Impressions

Now, let’s move to the cases for OnePlus 8 Pro devices. As per the leak, we get two texture options and two different colors. The texture options include Sandstone and Karbon while the colors include Black and Cyan. It is also worth noting that not all textures may be available in all the available colors. Similar to OnePlus 8 cases, we get the quad rear camera setup along with a dual-LED flash unit.

This leak comes just hours after the company shared some information about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. As noted in a past report, the flagship smartphone series will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The company has also opted for LPDDR5 RAM for improved memory performance and lower power consumption. Other features include UFS 3.0 flash storage along with two new technologies including Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster.