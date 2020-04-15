comscore OnePlus 8 Series: Instagram filters offers an unique unboxing | BGR India
OnePlus 8 Series: Company launches Instagram filters to provide a virtual unboxing experience

These filters use the AR (Augmented Reality) features present on most modern smartphones to function. Users can unbox both the devices step-by-step to check all the contents of the box. Let’s see how these filters look in practice.

  Published: April 15, 2020 3:12 PM IST
OnePlus has just launched new Instagram filters for its fans. These new filters offer a unique virtual OnePlus 8 Series unboxing experience for fans as they practice social distancing. The filters are an interesting way to mitigate the challenges that coronavirus has imposed. It will ensure that users don’t miss out on checking both the devices in all their glory. The best part about the filters is that fans don’t even need to leave their homes to experience these smartphones. OnePlus has launched two new filters, one for each device. These filters use the AR (Augmented Reality) features present on most modern smartphones to function. Users can unbox both the devices step-by-step to check all the contents of the box. Let’s see how these filters look in practice. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro holds strong against scratch and bend test: Watch the video

OnePlus 8 Series Instagram unboxing filter details

Fans can access the OnePlus 8 Pro Instagram filter here to experience the premium flagship smartphone at their home. They can also tap here to access the OnePlus 8 virtually. As part of the announcement, the company noted that it hopes to bring the devices to the Indian market as soon as possible. In addition, it also asked its fans to share their “personalized unboxings” on social media platforms. The best part about this experience is that it is interactive in nature. In addition to tapping on the screen when prompted to proceed with the unboxing, users can also select the accessory that they want to check. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo and Google Stadia support

In addition, the users can also rotate the smartphone to check it from all angles. OnePlus has also added a toggle at the bottom to switch between different color variants. This announcement is especially helpful for fans in India in the current nation-wide lockdown. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Price, Specifications compared

OnePlus 8 Series specifications

Features OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10 OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display 6.55 inches-1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI 6.78 inches-3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi
Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
Front Camera The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45
Battery 4300 mAh (non-removable) 4510 mAh (non-removable)

