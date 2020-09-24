comscore OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update: Check details
News

OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update: Check details

News

The latest OxygenOS 11 update for OnePlus 8 series brings several bug fixes, and a new feature to Ambient Display.

  • Updated: September 24, 2020 7:17 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro 3

OnePlus has rolled out the second Oxygen OS 11 open beta update for both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The software update is based on Android 11. It brings several bug fixes, and a new feature to Ambient Display. After downloading the update, you will find a new Canvas feature that automatically draws a wideframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: Here’s all we know about it so far

The OnePlus 8 series users will be able to view it anytime without waking up the screen. To enable this feature, you need to go to settings > customization > Wallpaper > Canvas. You then need to choose a photo preview and it can be generated automatically. The latest software update also optimizes the power consumption of the Smart 5G. Apart from this, it fixes the issue that numbers disappeared in Timer under some special circumstances. Also Read - OnePlus 7T available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check India price, specifications

Watch: OxygenOS 11: First Look

OnePlus has fixed the low probability issue that widgets did not respond, and failure to wake up Google Assistant in some cases. The latest OxygenOS 11 update also fixes the issue that the HD icon on the log interface was not centered. It improves system stability, and optimizes some UI display in settings. The company has also fixed the black screen issue when user entered “Tips & Support” interface. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8: Comparison of the 2020 essential flagships

Specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC. The handset sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. This sensor supports both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view.

The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. It is assisted by a dual-LED flash. The setup also supports PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and fixed focus and EIS. The device packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 24, 2020 7:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 24, 2020 7:17 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update: Check details
News
OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update: Check details
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Watch Active 2 get ECG support

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Watch Active 2 get ECG support

OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know

News

OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know

OnePlus 7T available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check India price, specifications

Deals

OnePlus 7T available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check India price, specifications

Redmi 9 Review

Review

Redmi 9 Review

Most Popular

Redmi 9 Review

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update: Check details

OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch

Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update: Check details

News

OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update: Check details
OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know

News

OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know
OnePlus 7T available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check India price, specifications

Deals

OnePlus 7T available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check India price, specifications
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile की भारत में No-Entry! गेम पर लगा बैन नहीं हटेगा: रिपोर्ट्स

Vivo V20 SE स्मार्टफोन 32 मेगापिक्सल के फ्रंट कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

OnePlus 8T 5G की लॉन्चिंग, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स समेत यह जानकारियां आईं सामने

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review : जानें कितना दमदार है लेटेस्ट Narzo 20 Pro का कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy F41 स्मार्टफोन 8 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 6000mAh की बैटरी

Latest Videos

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review
Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

News

OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update: Check details
News
OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update: Check details
OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know

News

OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know
Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch

News

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch
Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995

News

Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers