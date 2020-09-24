OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update: Check details

OnePlus has rolled out the second Oxygen OS 11 open beta update for both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The software update is based on Android 11. It brings several bug fixes, and a new feature to Ambient Display. After downloading the update, you will find a new Canvas feature that automatically draws a wideframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: Here’s all we know about it so far

The OnePlus 8 series users will be able to view it anytime without waking up the screen. To enable this feature, you need to go to settings > customization > Wallpaper > Canvas. You then need to choose a photo preview and it can be generated automatically. The latest software update also optimizes the power consumption of the Smart 5G. Apart from this, it fixes the issue that numbers disappeared in Timer under some special circumstances.

Watch: OxygenOS 11: First Look

OnePlus has fixed the low probability issue that widgets did not respond, and failure to wake up Google Assistant in some cases. The latest OxygenOS 11 update also fixes the issue that the HD icon on the log interface was not centered. It improves system stability, and optimizes some UI display in settings. The company has also fixed the black screen issue when user entered "Tips & Support" interface.

Specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC. The handset sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. This sensor supports both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view.

The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. It is assisted by a dual-LED flash. The setup also supports PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and fixed focus and EIS. The device packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging).