OnePlus 8 series get OxygenOS 11 Open Beta: Here's what's new
News

OnePlus 8 series getting OxygenOS 11 Open Beta with June Security patch and more

Mobiles

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11 Open Betas for the OnePlus 8 and the 8T phones. Here's what new is coming.

OnePlus 8T 5G price in india

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus has now introduced the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T. While the OnePlus 8 phones will get the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 11, the OnePlus 8T will get hold of the Open Beta 6. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 40,000 in June 2021: Mi 11X Pro, OnePlus 9R and more

The new build includes the Android security patch for June, along with a few new features. Here’s a look at what new is coming. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series getting OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update in India: What's new for users?

OnePlus 8 phones receive new OxygenOS 11 Open Beta

As revealed via the OnePlus Forums, the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro will come with improved power consumption performance for extended battery life. This also includes improved audio when the phones are connected to either the OnePlus Buds or the OnePlus Watch. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G or OnePlus 9R 5G: Which is better for you under Rs 40,000?

The new build also includes the newly added screenshot feature for the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality.

The update also brings improvements to the UI visual effect on the sharing page and fixes the issue where the Wi-Fi connection fails. As mentioned earlier, there’s the June Android security patch too.

As for the OnePlus 8T, the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build will bring the same features as the one brought by the OxygenOS Open Beta 11 for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro.

This comes after both the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro got hold of the OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update that brought in the June 2021 Android security patch and a number of improvements.

For those who don’t know, the OnePlus 7 and the 7T phones recently received the OxygenOS 11’s final Open Beta 5. The update is being rolled out to the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and the 7T Pro.

The update provides the May 2021 Android security patch, improved system stability and improved third-party app stability on Android 11. There’s also support for better Wi-Fi connectivity, the overall loading speed for the Gallery app, and more.

Further, the OnePlus Shelf feature was also improved with enhancements in the overall frame rate and animation performance.

  Published Date: June 18, 2021 4:55 PM IST

