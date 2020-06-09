comscore OnePlus 8 series Google One 100GB offer is for 3 months: Check details
OnePlus 8 series Google One 100GB offer is for 3 months: Check details

The Google One free access through OnePlus 8 series also includes additional member support of up to five family members.

  • Published: June 9, 2020 2:30 PM IST
OnePlus is giving buyers of the OnePlus 8 series a complimentary three-month subscription to Google One cloud storage. All the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users will be able to avail free 100GB of storage of Google One and the help from Google experts. Also Read - OnePlus Z may launch in India on July 10; a survey likely reveals the specifications

The Google One free access through OnePlus 8 series also includes additional member support of up to five family members. While OnePlus 8 users will have it for three months, the company extended the same to all other OnePlus devices for one month only. Both offers offer can be redeemed on any phone from the company by installing the Google One app and clicking the gift box icon, via Android Central. Also Read - OnePlus 8 review: Buy the phone if quality and performance matters

To recall, the OnePlus 8 Series was launched globally on April 14 and was initially said to become available from May 29 in India. But OnePlus 8 launched alongside OnePlus 8 Pro in April in the country as a more affordable flagship. It was made available via special sale first and then OnePlus started regular sales for the smartphone. Also Read - इस तारीख को भारत में लॉन्च हो सकता है OnePlus Z, इतनी होगी कीमत

While OnePlus 8 5G is now available for purchase on Amazon India, the pro variant is still not available for purchase. The Chinese smartphone maker had announced that it is delaying the open sale of Pro model in the country.

Watch Video: Is OnePlus 8 Series worth it?

Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 5G is available in three different storage options in the country. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 41,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999. There is also a third variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage available for Rs 49,999. It comes in three different colors: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colors. Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 6,000 while Audible is offering 6 free bonus audiobooks as part of its membership.

Features OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8
Price 54999 44999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10 OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display 6.78 inches-3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi 6.55 inches-1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI
Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.
Front Camera front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor
Battery 4510 mAh (non-removable) 4300 mAh (non-removable)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 9, 2020 2:30 PM IST

