OnePlus 8 series key specifications, Snapdragon 865 officially confirmed

Now two weeks ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus 8 series of phones will pack industry-leading Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. We’ve known this information from long and seen plenty of leaks for the OnePlus 8 series. But now its official. Yesterday, OnePlus confirmed that the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform will improve 25 percent CPU, GPU and energy efficiency over the last generation of phones.

OnePlus on its community page also confirmed a couple of more key specifications for the upcoming OnePlus 8 series, which is scheduled to launch on April 14. It noted that the phone will offer LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 standard onboard flash storage. Recently, the Chinese company confirmed that the ‘Always-on Display’ feature will come to OnePlus phones in future update, which also meant that the OnePlus 8 series of phones will get it by default with AMOLED displays.

The OnePlus 8 series will officially launch on April 14, the company announced last week. The online-only event will kick off at 8:30 PM according to Indian standard time. It will be live streamed on the OnePlus’ official website and YouTube channel. The company also confirmed that the latest OnePlus series will support 5G connectivity.

According to the dedicated forum post, the company confirmed that it will be using a new tagline for OnePlus 8 lineup. The new tagline says “Lead with Speed” to hint at the performance of the smartphone.

