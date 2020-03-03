comscore OnePlus 8 series launch expected in mid-April: All you need to know
OnePlus 8 series launch expected in mid-April: All you need to know

If reports are to be believed, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be unveiled within the second week of April 2020. Read on to know more about the upcoming OnePlus phones.

  • Updated: March 3, 2020 4:18 PM IST
OnePlus 8 renders 2

Image credit: OnLeaks, Cash Karo

While OnePlus is said to unveil a new concept device in India today, a fresh report claims that the OnePlus 8 series will be launched in a few months. The company will reportedly launch the OnePlus 8 series in mid-April. If reports are to be believed, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be unveiled within the second week of April 2020. Read on to know more about the upcoming OnePlus phones.

As India is OnePlus’ one of the key markets, the company will likely launch the device in India at the same time. This time around, the brand could launch three OnePlus devices, instead of two, TechRadar reports. The third smartphone could be the OnePlus 8 Lite. Ahead of the official launch, a lot has already been leaked about the three OnePlus handsets.

To begin with, the OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to feature a new angular design. This handset is said to arrive with a 6.4-inch display. On the front, it will have a punch-hole selfie camera design, as is the trend these days. It is also likely to have a high refresh rate of 90Hz, a trend becoming more popular in its flagship series. The handset is likely to ship with a triple camera module on the rear. The 8 Lite will be powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensite 1000 SoC.

OnePlus may reveal a new concept device on March 3

As for the standard variant, the OnePlus 8 is expected to offer a slightly larger 6.6-inch curved display. There will also be a cut out on the front, which will house a selfie camera. The panel will operate at FHD+ resolution. This OnePlus phone is expected to support an even higher 120Hz refresh rate. The company could add three cameras at the backside of the phone.

The Pro version of the OnePlus 8 is expected to ship with a QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to the other two OnePlus phones, the Pro version is also expected to sport a punch-hole camera. It will house Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset. There will be four cameras at the back. The upcoming OnePlus 8 series is expected to offer support for faster Warp charging and bigger batteries.

  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 4:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 3, 2020 4:18 PM IST

