China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is all ready to launch its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the OnePlus 8 Series in the market. The company will unveil the smartphone in an online live stream on YouTube. As noted in the past, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and Bullets Wireless Z. Almost all aspects of the smartphone have already leaked on the internet hours before the official launch event. This includes the design, color options, specification list, marketing posters, packaging, promotional offers, possible pricing and more. Two important pieces of information that are yet to leak include the official price in India and availability.

Giving the national lockdown due to coronavirus, the device is likely to land in India with a delay. We will have to wait for the official details regarding the situation. In addition to the leaked information, the company has already shared some key aspects of the device in previous teasers. OnePlus also teamed up with popular YouTuber MKBDH to provide an exclusive look at the screen on the OnePlus 8 Pro. Considering that there is no in-person launch event, we will share all the updates from the launch event here. So, join us here for the launch live blog for the launch of much-hyped OnePlus 8 Series.

OnePlus 8 Series launch Live updates: