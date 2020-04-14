China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is all ready to launch its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the OnePlus 8 Series in the market. The company will unveil the smartphone in an online live stream on YouTube. As noted in the past, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and Bullets Wireless Z. Almost all aspects of the smartphone have already leaked on the internet hours before the official launch event. This includes the design, color options, specification list, marketing posters, packaging, promotional offers, possible pricing and more. Two important pieces of information that are yet to leak include the official price in India and availability. Also Read - OnePlus launcher updated with a new app switcher screen; Here is how it looks
Giving the national lockdown due to coronavirus, the device is likely to land in India with a delay. We will have to wait for the official details regarding the situation. In addition to the leaked information, the company has already shared some key aspects of the device in previous teasers. OnePlus also teamed up with popular YouTuber MKBDH to provide an exclusive look at the screen on the OnePlus 8 Pro. Considering that there is no in-person launch event, we will share all the updates from the launch event here. So, join us here for the launch live blog for the launch of much-hyped OnePlus 8 Series. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro showcased in hands-on teaser; Google One promo details leaked and more
OnePlus 8 Series launch Live updates:
Story Timeline
LIVE UPDATES
Thank you for joining us for the OnePlus 8 Series launch live updates. You can check our detailed coverage below.
OnePlus 8 series with 5G launched: Price, full specifications, availability, sale
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones launched, priced at $49.95
The company has not shared the India pricing and launch date at the event. This is likely due to the ongoing national lockdown to combat coronavirus. It also shared details about its Crackables 2.0 online puzzle.
#NoDetailisTooSmall for @sakiv95 and his creative prize-winning entry! A #OnePlus8Pro, Bullets Wireless Z, Warp Charge bundle and Google Play gift card is heading his way. Congrats! 🎉 #PlayApartTogether #StayHome 🎮https://t.co/Nr935T0VPp
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 14, 2020
Pre-orders are live starting now in Europe with Open sale scheduled for April 21st.
The OnePlus 8 Series will go on sale starting from April 29th in the United States on OnePlus.com.
The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at $899 for the 8+128GB variant and $999 for the 12+256GB variant.
OnePlus 8 will come in two variants with the base model with 8+128GB for $699 and the top of the line model with 12+256GB for $799. The device will be available in two colors including Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is priced at $49.95 or Rs 3,794.
Here are the official OnePlus cases for the 8 series.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is official with a promotional video.
Ryan is back on the stage to further advance the event.
OnePlus 8 Series will come with Snapdragon Elite Gaming feature.
Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon is the second to beam in with a video to talk about the partnership with OnePlus for 5G connectivity.
Pete Lau beams in with a video announcing that OnePlus 8 Series will finally come to Verizon in the United States.
However, the most important aspect of both devices is the 5G connectivity.
Here are all the specifications for the OnePlus 8.
Here are rest of the specifications for OnePlus 8.
It will come with Sony IMX586 primary sensor.
The OnePlus 8 broke 10 DisplayMate records, better than its competition. Ryan is now talking about the camera on the OnePlus 8.
Here are all the display specifications for the OnePlus 8.
Ryan has just introduced a new color for the OnePlus 8 called “Interstellar Glow”.
Meet the #OnePlus8. pic.twitter.com/bJY4McRfX6
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 14, 2020
He is talking about the smaller, lighter, and compact design on the OnePlus 8. He compared the device with the rival iPhone 11 series.
Now, Ryan is talking about the smaller, regular, OnePlus 8.
The company will also bring Stadia to OnePlus 8 Pro users.
And how does Warp Charge 30 Wireless stack up against the rest? Let’s take a look. pic.twitter.com/fvyCOuxGP8
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 14, 2020
The company has worked with Google to bring a number of new features including Live Captions, Gooogle One 3 month trial and more.
Ryan is now talking about OxygenOS and all the features that will come with OnePlus 8 Pro.
The company also compared the charging speeds with other competitors.
Wireless charging is finally here.
Unlike most other ultra-wides, the #OnePlus8Pro doesn’t compromise on image quality. We’ve used the flagship-level Sony IMX586 sensor, which gives it 48 MP, just like the main camera.
That is the most in any smartphone ultra-wide camera.
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 14, 2020
It also comes with Haptic Vibration 2.0.
Here are rest of the specifications on the device.
Here are all the camera specifications.
We worked together with Sony on a custom IMX689 sensor, the largest and most high-tech sensor we’ve ever used.
The bigger the sensor in your camera, the more light it receives, which decreases noise and increases dynamic range. pic.twitter.com/f4wg7N4XFe
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 14, 2020
Ryan now moves to talk about video recording on OnePlus 8 Pro. The company has introduced 3-HDR video technology.
The device features Sony IMX689 sensor.
Ryan is now talking about the camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro.
The #OnePlus8Pro has a 48 MP main camera with a custom-made Sony sensor. A 48 MP ultra-wide lens with a full 120-degree field of view. A telephoto lens with 3X lossless and 30X digital zoom. And a unique colour filter camera.
The first-ever quad-camera set-up on a OnePlus phone. pic.twitter.com/JxlkDMWXgN
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 14, 2020
The device broke 13 DisplayMate records.
You may have already noticed the punch hole front-facing camera. Well, there’s a reason we went with that. It really does make the phone lighter, and at only 3.8mm in diameter, you’ll hardly even notice it’s there. pic.twitter.com/RUC9IGioDW
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 14, 2020
It also comes with a punch-hole design.
Here are all the display specifications for the OnePlus 8 Pro.
Ryan is talking about the display on the device.
It finally comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
There is a new color, “Glacial Green”.
The #OnePlus8Pro comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue. 🎨 pic.twitter.com/jkKxTb7saL
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 14, 2020
You pick up your phone more than 200 times per day, so we tested hundreds of different variants and made it feel like a piece of art.
And that’s why CMF, or Colour, Materials, Finishing, is so important. pic.twitter.com/NHpIfAxxWS
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 14, 2020
OnePlus 8 Series is official as Ryan showcases the design of the smartphone.
Meet the #OnePlus8Pro. pic.twitter.com/7zcSXMVSHS
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 14, 2020
OnePlus is all in for 5G. As mentioned before, the OnePlus 8 Series will come with 5G connectivity.
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 14, 2020
OnePlus is now talking about its partnerships with different carriers for 5G connectivity.
Now, the company is talking about its work on 5G.
Ryan is talking about the past OnePlus products and the journey so far.
Ryan Fenwick, the Head of Corporate PR for OnePlus is on stage.
The event has just kicked off after a quick disclaimer.
OnePlus is showcasing a montage of all its past launch events, community meetups and fan meets.
OnePlus is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone lineup in the market. We are just five minutes away from the scheduled launch.
Hello everyone, welcome to the live updates blog for the OnePlus 8 Series launch event.