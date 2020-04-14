comscore OnePlus 8 Series launch LIVE updates: Specifications, price | BGR India
OnePlus 8 Series launch event highlights: Flagship smartphone series and Bullets Wireless Z launched

The OnePlus 8 series is set to land on the global stage. If you are unable to watch the live streaming, follow our live updates blog for real-time coverage.

  • Updated: April 14, 2020 9:31 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Series launch live updates

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is all ready to launch its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the OnePlus 8 Series in the market. The company will unveil the smartphone in an online live stream on YouTube. As noted in the past, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and Bullets Wireless Z. Almost all aspects of the smartphone have already leaked on the internet hours before the official launch event. This includes the design, color options, specification list, marketing posters, packaging, promotional offers, possible pricing and more. Two important pieces of information that are yet to leak include the official price in India and availability. Also Read - OnePlus launcher updated with a new app switcher screen; Here is how it looks

Giving the national lockdown due to coronavirus, the device is likely to land in India with a delay. We will have to wait for the official details regarding the situation. In addition to the leaked information, the company has already shared some key aspects of the device in previous teasers. OnePlus also teamed up with popular YouTuber MKBDH to provide an exclusive look at the screen on the OnePlus 8 Pro. Considering that there is no in-person launch event, we will share all the updates from the launch event here. So, join us here for the launch live blog for the launch of much-hyped OnePlus 8 Series. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro showcased in hands-on teaser; Google One promo details leaked and more

OnePlus 8 Series launch Live updates:

Also Read - OnePlus 8, 8 Pro launch today: What to expect, live stream details, expected India price

LIVE UPDATES
21:30 PM IST 14 Apr

Thank you for joining us for the OnePlus 8 Series launch live updates. You can check our detailed coverage below.

OnePlus 8 series with 5G launched: Price, full specifications, availability, sale

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones launched, priced at $49.95

21:29 PM IST 14 Apr

21:29 PM IST 14 Apr

The company has not shared the India pricing and launch date at the event. This is likely due to the ongoing national lockdown to combat coronavirus. It also shared details about its Crackables 2.0 online puzzle.

21:27 PM IST 14 Apr

21:25 PM IST 14 Apr

Pre-orders are live starting now in Europe with Open sale scheduled for April 21st.

21:24 PM IST 14 Apr

The OnePlus 8 Series will go on sale starting from April 29th in the United States on OnePlus.com.

21:23 PM IST 14 Apr

The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at $899 for the 8+128GB variant and $999 for the 12+256GB variant.

21:22 PM IST 14 Apr

OnePlus 8 will come in two variants with the base model with 8+128GB for $699 and the top of the line model with 12+256GB for $799. The device will be available in two colors including Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow.

21:20 PM IST 14 Apr

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is priced at $49.95 or Rs 3,794.

21:19 PM IST 14 Apr

Here are the official OnePlus cases for the 8 series.

21:17 PM IST 14 Apr

21:16 PM IST 14 Apr

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is official with a promotional video.

21:15 PM IST 14 Apr

Ryan is back on the stage to further advance the event.

21:14 PM IST 14 Apr

OnePlus 8 Series will come with Snapdragon Elite Gaming feature.

21:13 PM IST 14 Apr

Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon is the second to beam in with a video to talk about the partnership with OnePlus for 5G connectivity.

21:12 PM IST 14 Apr

Pete Lau beams in with a video announcing that OnePlus 8 Series will finally come to Verizon in the United States.

21:11 PM IST 14 Apr

21:10 PM IST 14 Apr

However, the most important aspect of both devices is the 5G connectivity.

21:09 PM IST 14 Apr

OnePlus 8 Series launch

Here are all the specifications for the OnePlus 8.

21:08 PM IST 14 Apr

Here are rest of the specifications for OnePlus 8.

21:07 PM IST 14 Apr

It will come with Sony IMX586 primary sensor.

21:07 PM IST 14 Apr

The OnePlus 8 broke 10 DisplayMate records, better than its competition. Ryan is now talking about the camera on the OnePlus 8.

21:05 PM IST 14 Apr

Here are all the display specifications for the OnePlus 8.

21:05 PM IST 14 Apr

Ryan has just introduced a new color for the OnePlus 8 called “Interstellar Glow”.

21:04 PM IST 14 Apr

21:03 PM IST 14 Apr

21:03 PM IST 14 Apr

He is talking about the smaller, lighter, and compact design on the OnePlus 8. He compared the device with the rival iPhone 11 series.

21:02 PM IST 14 Apr

Now, Ryan is talking about the smaller, regular, OnePlus 8.

21:01 PM IST 14 Apr

21:01 PM IST 14 Apr

The company will also bring Stadia to OnePlus 8 Pro users.

21:00 PM IST 14 Apr

20:59 PM IST 14 Apr

20:59 PM IST 14 Apr

The company has worked with Google to bring a number of new features including Live Captions, Gooogle One 3 month trial and more.

20:58 PM IST 14 Apr

Ryan is now talking about OxygenOS and all the features that will come with OnePlus 8 Pro.

20:57 PM IST 14 Apr

The company also compared the charging speeds with other competitors.

20:55 PM IST 14 Apr

Wireless charging is finally here.

20:54 PM IST 14 Apr

20:54 PM IST 14 Apr

It also comes with Haptic Vibration 2.0.

20:53 PM IST 14 Apr

OnePlus 8 Series launch

Here are rest of the specifications on the device.

20:52 PM IST 14 Apr

Here are all the camera specifications.

Story Timeline

20:52 PM IST 14 Apr

20:51 PM IST 14 Apr

Ryan now moves to talk about video recording on OnePlus 8 Pro. The company has introduced 3-HDR video technology.

20:50 PM IST 14 Apr

20:50 PM IST 14 Apr

The device features Sony IMX689 sensor.

20:49 PM IST 14 Apr

Ryan is now talking about the camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

20:48 PM IST 14 Apr

The device broke 13 DisplayMate records.

20:46 PM IST 14 Apr

It also comes with a punch-hole design.

20:45 PM IST 14 Apr

Here are all the display specifications for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

20:44 PM IST 14 Apr

Ryan is talking about the display on the device.

20:44 PM IST 14 Apr

It finally comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

20:43 PM IST 14 Apr

20:43 PM IST 14 Apr

There is a new color, “Glacial Green”.

20:43 PM IST 14 Apr

20:42 PM IST 14 Apr

20:42 PM IST 14 Apr

20:41 PM IST 14 Apr

20:41 PM IST 14 Apr

OnePlus 8 Series is official as Ryan showcases the design of the smartphone.

20:40 PM IST 14 Apr

20:40 PM IST 14 Apr

20:39 PM IST 14 Apr

20:39 PM IST 14 Apr

OnePlus is all in for 5G. As mentioned before, the OnePlus 8 Series will come with 5G connectivity.

20:38 PM IST 14 Apr

20:37 PM IST 14 Apr

20:37 PM IST 14 Apr

OnePlus is now talking about its partnerships with different carriers for 5G connectivity.

20:36 PM IST 14 Apr

Now, the company is talking about its work on 5G.

20:36 PM IST 14 Apr

20:35 PM IST 14 Apr

Ryan is talking about the past OnePlus products and the journey so far.

20:34 PM IST 14 Apr

Ryan Fenwick, the Head of Corporate PR for OnePlus is on stage.

20:33 PM IST 14 Apr

20:33 PM IST 14 Apr

The event has just kicked off after a quick disclaimer.

20:32 PM IST 14 Apr

OnePlus 8 Series launch

20:30 PM IST 14 Apr

OnePlus is showcasing a montage of all its past launch events, community meetups and fan meets.

20:29 PM IST 14 Apr

20:25 PM IST 14 Apr

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone lineup in the market. We are just five minutes away from the scheduled launch.

20:21 PM IST 14 Apr

OnePlus 8 Series launch Live blog

Hello everyone, welcome to the live updates blog for the OnePlus 8 Series launch event.

  • Published Date: April 14, 2020 8:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 14, 2020 9:31 PM IST

