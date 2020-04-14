After a host of leaks and rumors, OnePlus has finally launched its latest flagship phones. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro come with a high refresh rate display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, bigger batteries and more. The OnePlus 8 series price starts from $699 and it will go on sale via the company’s online store. While the standard version packs triple cameras, the Pro version has a quad rear camera setup. Unlike the standard one, the 8 Pro supports wireless charging. Read on to find out everything about the OnePlus 8 series’ price in India, complete specifications, features, and more.

OnePlus 8 series price

The brand will be selling the smartphones in two configurations – 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The OnePlus 8 price is set at $699, which is around Rs 53,090 in India. This is for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB model will cost $799 (approximately Rs 60,690). The OnePlus 8 Pro price starts from $899 (roughly Rs 68,280), which is the 8GB model, whereas the 12GB variant will be available for $999 (approximately Rs 75,880). The devices will go on sale starting April 19. OnePlus is yet to reveal the India price details of the 8 and 8 Pro smartphones.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Pro version, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 19.8:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ and QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Both the latest OnePlus phones draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The standard one packs a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the Pro version packs a 4,510mAh battery. Both the phones come with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The Pro variant also has 30W wireless charging and Haptic Vibration 2.0 support. The OnePlus 8 series will ship with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. They pack dual stereo speakers and support noise cancellation as well as Dolby Atmos. Both the units have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As far as cameras are concerned, the OnePlus 8 sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. This sensor supports both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. It is assisted by a dual-LED flash. The setup also supports PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and fixed focus and EIS.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, has a quad-camera module. This setup comprises of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor with f/1.78 aperture and 1.12 microns pixel size. It offers support for OIS and EIS. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 119.7-degree field of view. A third sensor is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel color filter sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports PDAF, laser auto-focus, CAF, 3X optical zoom and dual-LED flash. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor, similar to the standard one.