OnePlus 8 series Made-in-India phones to be available by May end, confirms company

The OnePlus 8 series is is being manufactured at the company's factory in Noida. OnePlus resumed operations in the Noida facility last week itself.

  • Published: May 13, 2020 6:00 PM IST
OnePlus India General Manager, Vikas Agarwal, has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series Made-in-India phones will be available by May end in the country. The OnePlus 8 series is is being manufactured at the company’s factory in Noida. OnePlus resumed operations in the Noida facility last week itself in line with the health safety regulations laid out by the government. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro: Head-on comparison

As per Agarwal, the initial assessment of the OnePlus 8 series 5G has been very positive in the country. “We are expecting it to transition into robust sales in the coming months. The OnePlus 8 series will be available in the Indian market by May end,” Agarwal told IANS. Also Read - OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 13 update

Additionally, OnePlus following the government-issued health safety directives and advisory, has started its doorstep repair service across six cities – Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai. Also Read - OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

OnePlus has gone for an aggressive pricing with the new series in India. The base model of OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999. It will be available in Glacial Green and is exclusive to Amazon India. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 44,999. This variant comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colors and will be available via all online and offline channels. OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 54,999. There is also a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage priced at Rs 59,999.

OnePlus 8 Series: Specifications

The 8 and 8 Pro are the most premium smartphones yet from the Chinese smartphone maker. The smaller phone features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, it comes with three different storage variants. It runs OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 and supports UFS 3.0 storage. For imaging, there is a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 4,300mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging.

OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, gets a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC as well and comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. It has a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel setup. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 4,510mAh battery, 30W fast charging and OxygenOS 10. It also gets IP68 water and dust resistance this year. OnePlus has also added support for 30W fast wireless charging and 3W reverse wireless charging.

