OnePlus 8 Series marketing posters and Bullets Wireless Z promotional images leaked

These marketing posters showcase the different color variants available for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. One can also see how the device will look from the sides along with a clear look at the camera sensors. Let's take a closer look.

  • Published: April 8, 2020 9:06 PM IST
More information about the much-anticipated flagship smartphone lineup, the OnePlus 8 Series has just surfaced online. Taking a look at the new information, the official marketing posters for the device have leaked out. These marketing posters showcase the different color variants available for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. One can also see how the device will look from the sides along with a clear look at the camera sensors. These posters provide a better look at the volume rocker on the left side. One can also see how the alert slider and power button will appear on the right side of the smartphone.

According to a tweet from leaker Ishan Agarwal, the promotional posters also feature the new tagline for the lineup. The tagline reads “Lead with Speed” hinting at the performance that one can expect from the smartphone. In addition to the OnePlus 8 Series marketing posters, images showcasing different colors of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z also leaked. These images showcase four color options for Bullets Wireless Z including Blue, Black, Oat, and Mint. The different colors will likely go hand in hand with the options available on the smartphone side.

Inspecting the images, the Blue variant for Bullets Wireless Z will go with Ultramarine Blue on the OnePlus 8 Pro. People buying the OnePlus 8 Series Glacial Green variant can go for the Mint color. Onyx Black buyers can go for the Black color Bullets Wireless Z. In addition, future buyers opting for the Interstellar Glow can select the Oat colored Wireless Z. Leaker Evan Blass shared the images for the Bullets Wireless Z on his Patreon account

The company also revealed that it is working with French artist Andre Saraiva to create “limited edition” accessories. Moving back to Bullets Wireless Z, OnePlus revealed that users can get 10 hours worth of charge in just 10 minutes. This new information is in line with previous reports hinting at Warp Charge support on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

