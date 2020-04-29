OnePlus 8 series pre-booking starts in India

OnePlus began taking pre-booking orders for its latest flagship OnePlus 8 Series. The pre-booking started at midnight today, on April 29, 2020. The pre-booking can be made on Amazon India. OnePlus also recently posted a tweet reminding users that pre-booking users will be rewarded. Also Read - OnePlus reveals India price of Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger

“Precede and you shall tread upon a ‘rewarding’ path. Cryptic much? Stay tuned to know more,” said the new OnePlus tweet. The Pre-bookings are available for both the base OnePlus 8 and the higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro variants. The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 41,999 in India. Meanwhile the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at Rs 54,999. Also Read - OnePlus Z tipped to launch in July: Check expected price, specifications and design

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

As per the Amazon India page for the OnePlus 8 series, pre-booking the devices with a gift card of Rs 1,000 or more will get you an additional Rs 1,000 back as Amazon Pay balance. The pre-bookings are open from April 29 to May 10 and users must make the purchase between these dates. Also Read - OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update: Check details

Once users purchase a gift card (as pre-booking) of Rs 1,000 or more, the same will be sent to their email address. The mail should contain a coupon code that users can then claim. The purchase of the actual phone can be then made when the OnePlus 8 series becomes available. This purchase must be made between May 11 and June 30. Within 30 days from the date of purchase, users will get their Rs 1,000 added to their Amazon Pay balance.

OnePlus 8 series specifications

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ support, and 3D corning gorilla glass. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles and a 90Hz refresh rate display. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Pro version, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 19.8:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+ and QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Both the latest OnePlus phones draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The standard one packs a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the Pro version packs a 4,510mAh battery. Both the phones come with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The Pro variant also has 30W wireless charging and Haptic Vibration 2.0 support. The OnePlus 8 series will ship with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. They pack dual stereo speakers and support noise cancellation as well as Dolby Atmos. Both the units have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The base model of OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs 41,999 in India. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It will be available in Glacial Green and is exclusive to Amazon India. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 44,999. This variant comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colors and will be available via all online and offline channels. The high-end model with 112GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 54,999.