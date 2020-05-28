OnePlus 8 Series sale delayed in India

Smartphone maker OnePlus has just shared a new update regarding the sale of its latest OnePlus 8 series. The company revealed that it is delaying the sale of the device lineup in the Indian market. This delay is likely “due to unforeseen circumstances” the company had to “temporarily” halt its production last week. OnePlus India General Manager Vikas Agarwal noted that this delay has forced the company to delay its sales timeline. He also noted that “production is already back up and running”. The company shared more details regarding the revised sales timeline in a dedicated post on OnePlus forums. Let’s check out the new OnePlus 8 series sale timeline here. Also Read - OnePlus 8T McLaren Edition may not happen this year; no longer listed as Formula 1 partner

OnePlus 8 Series sale delayed; details

According to the forum post, the company plans to “hold a special limited sale” across its online and offline channels. This limited sale event is scheduled to take place on May 29, 2020, at 12 noon. As part of the sale, the company will only sell its OnePlus 8 5G series to interested buyers. The company will share the rest of the details regarding the regular sales “soon”. This means that buyers interested in getting the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will have to wait for some time. The change comes weeks after the company revealed the pricing of the devices in the Indian market. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera feature won't be disabled outside of China

Inspecting the post, it looks like the regular sale has been pushed indefinitely as per the information. However, fans can still get their hands on the regular 8 with the help of the limited sale. The company reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and well being of its employees, community, partners, and contractors. Beyond this, the company also noted that users who have already pre-booked the OnePlus 8 series devices on Amazon India and OnePlus stores can make the purchase when the stocks are available. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G next sale on May 29: Price in India, offers, pre-booking, specifications and more

Features OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8 Price 54999 44999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 OS OxygenOS based on Android 10 OxygenOS based on Android 10 Display 6.78 inches-3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi 6.55 inches-1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage Rear Camera 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. Front Camera front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor Battery 4510 mAh (non-removable) 4300 mAh (non-removable)

