OnePlus 8 Series set to go on sale at 12PM; specifications, features, price in India, and more

The company has already conducted multiple flash sales for the series in past weeks. Let’s check out the details regarding the OnePlus 8 series here including pricing, specifications, features, and more.

  • Published: June 25, 2020 11:51 AM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro comparison

(Representational image)

OnePlus is back with yet another flash sale for its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the OnePlus 8 series. It is all set to hold this sale on Amazon India and OnePlus.in at 12 noon on June 25. The company has already conducted multiple flash sales for the series in past weeks. These sales have become more frequent after initial issues regarding the supply in the Indian market. It is worth noting that interested buyers should head to the websites, a couple of minutes before the sale. This is likely because the devices are likely to run out of stock within minutes, if not seconds of the sale. Let’s check out the details regarding the OnePlus 8 series here including pricing, specifications, features, and more. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro, and 8 to go on sale at 12PM; price in India, specifications, offers, and more

OnePlus 8 series sale at 12 noon; details

OnePlus has teamed up with e-commerce giant Amazon for some launch offers. These offers include no-cost EMI options, price savings with the help of the amazon exchange offer. One can get a Rs 3,000 discount if they select the EMI option with an SBI card. Taking a look at other offers, buyers can also get Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. Buyers will also get six free audiobooks on Audible and benefits worth up to Rs 6,000 for Reliance Jio subscribers. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G sale in India on June 22: Price, full specifications and other details

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

The company has priced the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 54,999. the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option comes at Rs 59,999. OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999 and 8GB + 128GB at Rs 44,999. Last but not the least, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Features OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8
Price 54999 44999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10 OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display 6.78 inches-3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi 6.55 inches-1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI
Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.
Front Camera front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor
Battery 4510 mAh (non-removable) 4300 mAh (non-removable)

  Published Date: June 25, 2020 11:51 AM IST

Best Sellers