OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14

OnePlus has just shared the official launch date for its much-anticipated flagship lineup, the OnePlus 8 series. The company shared the details about the launch in a dedicated post on its OnePlus forums. In addition, the company also shared a 10-second teaser video for the launch of the smartphone. The teaser video showcased some design elements of the smartphone along with the local time for the launch in the United States, Europe, and India. Taking a closer look, the launch event will kick off at 8:30 PM according to Indian standard time. Let’s check out all the launch details.

OnePlus 8 launch event details

According to the dedicated forum post, the company seems to be using a new tagline for OnePlus 8 lineup. The new tagline says “Lead with Speed” to hint at the performance of the smartphone. Considering the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus, the company will launch the smartphone in an online event. It is interesting to note that the company will launch its “latest lineup of flagship products”. This likely hints at multiple products at the launch event. We already know that the company is planning to launch the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The company recapped some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 8 series in the forum post.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also reiterated that its flagship smartphone lineup will feature 5G connectivity, a display with a 120Hz refresh rate and more. As noted in the leaks, the smartphone is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Taking a look at recent reports, a number of details regarding the flagship smartphone lineup have already leaked online. This includes the specifications, design and different color options.

As previously noted, OnePlus 8 will come in three different color options including, “Interstellar Glow”, “Glacial Green”, and “Onyx Black”. Taking about the Pro variants, we will likely get a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel. The display with sport QHD+ resolution along with singly punch-hole design, 240Hz touch sampling. It will also feature up to 12GB RAM, and up to 4,510mAh battery. OnePlus 8 will feature a triple rear camera and 8 Pro will come with the quad rear camera setup. The smartphone series is also finally set to gain the much demanded IP-68 rating against dust and water. Another report revealed that OnePlus is also planning to bring back the X series as the new OnePlus Z lineup.