comscore OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14; Here is everything that we know
News

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14; Here is everything that we know

News

The OnePlus 8 Series launch event will kick off at 8:30 PM according to Indian standard time. Let’s check out all the launch details.

  • Published: March 30, 2020 7:02 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Series launch date announcement

OnePlus has just shared the official launch date for its much-anticipated flagship lineup, the OnePlus 8 series. The company shared the details about the launch in a dedicated post on its OnePlus forums. In addition, the company also shared a 10-second teaser video for the launch of the smartphone. The teaser video showcased some design elements of the smartphone along with the local time for the launch in the United States, Europe, and India. Taking a closer look, the launch event will kick off at 8:30 PM according to Indian standard time. Let’s check out all the launch details.

Related Stories


OnePlus 8 launch event details

According to the dedicated forum post, the company seems to be using a new tagline for OnePlus 8 lineup. The new tagline says “Lead with Speed” to hint at the performance of the smartphone. Considering the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus, the company will launch the smartphone in an online event. It is interesting to note that the company will launch its “latest lineup of flagship products”. This likely hints at multiple products at the launch event. We already know that the company is planning to launch the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The company recapped some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 8 series in the forum post.

Watch: Concept One First Impressions

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also reiterated that its flagship smartphone lineup will feature 5G connectivity, a display with a 120Hz refresh rate and more. As noted in the leaks, the smartphone is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Taking a look at recent reports, a number of details regarding the flagship smartphone lineup have already leaked online. This includes the specifications, design and different color options.

OnePlus confirms ‘Always-on Display’ feature in future update; may come with edge notification lights

Also Read

OnePlus confirms ‘Always-on Display’ feature in future update; may come with edge notification lights

As previously noted, OnePlus 8 will come in three different color options including, “Interstellar Glow”, “Glacial Green”, and “Onyx Black”. Taking about the Pro variants, we will likely get a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel. The display with sport QHD+ resolution along with singly punch-hole design, 240Hz touch sampling. It will also feature up to 12GB RAM, and up to 4,510mAh battery. OnePlus 8 will feature a triple rear camera and 8 Pro will come with the quad rear camera setup. The smartphone series is also finally set to gain the much demanded IP-68 rating against dust and water. Another report revealed that OnePlus is also planning to bring back the X series as the new OnePlus Z lineup.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2020 7:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14
News
OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14
Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for pre-order: Price, features

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for pre-order: Price, features

Google begins rolling out new Play Store account switcher

News

Google begins rolling out new Play Store account switcher

Coronavirus: How to donate to the PM CARES fund easily

How To

Coronavirus: How to donate to the PM CARES fund easily

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14

Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for pre-order: Price, features

Google begins rolling out new Play Store account switcher

OnePlus confirms Always-on Display feature in future update

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14

News

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14
OnePlus confirms Always-on Display feature in future update

News

OnePlus confirms Always-on Display feature in future update
OnePlus 7T and Oppo Find X2 get Netflix HDR video stream support

News

OnePlus 7T and Oppo Find X2 get Netflix HDR video stream support
OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review
OnePlus 7T Pro removed from Chinese official website

News

OnePlus 7T Pro removed from Chinese official website

हिंदी समाचार

Coronavirus Lockdown : Airtel देगा 10 रुपये का टाकटाइम और 17 अप्रैल तक फ्री इनकमिंग

Amazon ने इन शहरों में वापस शुरू की डिलीवरी सेवा, लिस्ट में चेक करें अपने शहर का नाम

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन 14 अप्रैल को होंगे लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

BSNL लॉकडाउन में दे रही फ्री टॉकटाइम और बढ़ा रही यूजर्स के नंबर की वैधता

Coronavirus संदिग्धों पर इस एप से नजर रख रही गुजरात सरकार

News

OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14
News
OnePlus 8 Series set to launch on April 14
Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for pre-order: Price, features

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for pre-order: Price, features
Google begins rolling out new Play Store account switcher

News

Google begins rolling out new Play Store account switcher
OnePlus confirms Always-on Display feature in future update

News

OnePlus confirms Always-on Display feature in future update