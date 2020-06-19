comscore OnePlus 8 series: Closed beta testing program testers needed | BGR India
OnePlus 8 series: The company puts out a call to kick start its Closed Beta testing program

As part of the invite, the company also shared a small list of eligibility requirements for interested testers. Let’s check out the details regarding the OxygenOS closed beta testing program for the OnePlus 8 series here.

  Published: June 19, 2020 11:28 AM IST
OnePlus 8 pro and OnePlus 8

Smartphone maker OnePlus seems to be gearing to kick-start its Closed Beta testing program for its latest flagship smartphone lineup. As part of the preparation to start the program, the company has just put out a call inviting potential testers with OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 devices. It plans to start testing new features, concepts, in addition to other experiments to gather first-hand feedback for the OnePlus 8 series. As part of the invite, the company also shared a small list of eligibility requirements for interested testers. Let’s check out the details regarding the OxygenOS closed beta testing program for the OnePlus 8 series here. Also Read - New affordable OnePlus TV will feature 93% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision certification

OnePlus 8 series closed beta testing program to start; details

OnePlus staff member Abdul made a dedicated post on the company forum to share details regarding the closed beta program. As part of the post, the company also recapped information regarding its development process. The company actively works on three different streams of OxygenOS builds to bring new features, improvements, and optimizations. The first stream is also called the “Closed Beta”, the second is the “Open Beta”, and the third is the MP (official) build. Testers can also use the closed beta stream to provide important feedback directly to OnePlus OxygenOS developers. This feedback will also be essential in shaping the future of OxygenOS including revisions or refinements. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale at 12PM: Check full specifications, price and offers

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

In addition, OnePlus also uses the closed beta to detect early bugs to launch relatively “more stable Open Beta” builds. Beyond this, the closed beta group will also consist of “elite crew of OnePlus community members”. In addition, OnePlus also clarified that the members of this group must maintain absolute secrecy. This is because the members will get access to unannounced features weeks if not months before the Open Beta launch. Also Read - OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology

OnePlus 8 series Google One 100GB offer is for 3 months: Check details

Interested testers need to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) to be part of the elite group. The company also revealed that it is currently accepting about 250 people, the highest ever, in this program. Testers may also be required to clean flash new builds which will wipe all the data on the smartphone. So, if you want to keep your data, it is advisable to not apply for the program. Talking about the eligibility list, testers also need to own an unlocked non-carrier version of OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro. In addition, they also need to be an active OnePlus community member and willing to constantly communicate and share feedback on Slack. If you are eligible then head to the forum post and find the link to apply.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro
Price 44999 54999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10 OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display 6.55 inches-1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI 6.78 inches-3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi
Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX586 Sensor along with 2 Megapixels Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels Ultra Wide Angle Lens. 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with 8 Megapixels Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels Color Filter Lens
Front Camera 16 Megapixels Sony IMX471 Sensor 16 Megapixels
Battery 4300 mAh (non-removable) 4510 mAh (non-removable)

  Published Date: June 19, 2020 11:28 AM IST

Best Sellers