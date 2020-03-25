comscore OnePlus 8 series: Company starts looking for early reviewers | BGR India
OnePlus 8 series: The company starts looking for early reviewers with its 'The Lab' program

As part of the program, OnePlus is looking for “a solid and unbiased review” of the OnePlus 8 series. Interested fans and users can fill out the application available on the OnePlus website. Let's take a closer look at the details of the program.

Smartphone maker OnePlus is bringing back its “The Lab” testing program. As part of the program, the company recruits 10 users to review the unreleased, upcoming flagship smartphone. The company shared the details about the latest “The Lab” program in a dedicated post on its forums. OnePlus staff member Zach X shared finer details of the program in the post. As previously noted, this is not the first time that the company has gone through the process. The company held “The Lab” to provide early access to its OnePlus 5T, 6, 6T, 7 Pro and 7T. Now, let’s take a closer look at the program for the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus 8 series “The Lab” program details

The company is calling out all the tech enthusiasts with thorough knowledge and passion for smartphones. As part of the program, OnePlus is looking for “a solid and unbiased review” of the OnePlus 8 series. Interested fans and users can fill out the application available on the OnePlus website. Just right after, the company will inspect the “Community reviews application”. The application process will go on till April 1, 2020. Once all the applications are in, OnePlus will share a final list of 10 reviewers on April 2.

Watch: Concept One First Impressions

OnePlus will ship the flagship OnePlus 8 devices to all the reviewers before the launch event. “The Lab” reviewers will get the time to prepare their review. All the 10 reviews will go online right after the launch event. The company will then evaluate the reviews along with the community. The final winners of the program will get to keep the latest OnePlus 8 series flagship. One can check all the details regarding the program on the forum post.

It also confirmed that this program is open for both OnePlus and non-OnePlus users. One does not really have to be a community member to apply for “The Lab”. Though, the company will reserve six out of ten seats for its forum members. Though everyone needs to create a OnePlus account to take part, the people who create it after “The Lab” announcement will not be considered as forum members. You can head to the post and check older reviews posted as part of “The Lab”.

