OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro sale on April 17: Expected specifications, price
OnePlus 8 series to go on sale on April 17: Check expected specifications, price

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale in China on April 17 at 10:00AM. Read on to find out everything about the upcoming OnePlus smartphones.

  Updated: April 10, 2020 10:53 AM IST
(Photo credit: Weibo)

OnePlus has revealed the sale date of its upcoming phones via Weibo. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale in China on April 17 at 10:00AM. The company will launch its new set of devices in its home country on April 16, whereas the global launch will take place on April 14. The OnePlus 8 launch event will be live-streamed via the brand’s official YouTube account. Just yesterday, the brand also revealed the design of the handset. Read on to find out everything about the upcoming OnePlus smartphones.

Price details (Leaked)

The OnePlus 8 could come with a price tag of 719 euros, which approximately Rs 59,492 in India. This will be for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant could be priced at 819 euros (around Rs 67,767). The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is said to cost 919 euros (approximately Rs 75,988). This price will reportedly be for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Lastly, the 12GB + 256GB configuration could cost 1,009 euros (around Rs 83,518).

OnePlus 8: Specifications, features (leaked)

The standard version is said to come with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display. It is likely to offer support for an Always-On feature. The display will operate at FHD+ resolution, and support the 90Hz refresh rate and maintain 402 PPI. There is a 20:9 ratio here on a screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Further, the display on the OnePlus 8 will likely support HDR 10+.

The leaks have suggested that the new smartphone will arrive with a 4,300mAh battery. It will ship with Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The OnePlus 8 will have multiple storage variants. These will have either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. They will also either have 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Of course, the phone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support and NFC.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 8 could feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture. This sensor will also support OIS and EIS. This is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 116-degree field of view. There is a third 2-megapixel macro camera with 1.75 microns pixel size and f/2.4 aperture. There is also a dual-LED flash. The setup will support PDAF and contrast-based autofocus. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus and EIS.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications (leaked)

The higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a larger 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with an Always-On feature. The QHD+ display will support a 120Hz refresh rate and maintain 513 PPI. There is a 19.8:9 ratio here on a screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Further, the display on the phone will also support HDR 10+, Motion graphics smoothing and a night mode.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will also have multiple storage variants. These will have either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. They will also either have 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Of course, the 8 Pro will also be powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support and NFC. The phone will feature a 4,510mAh battery with Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). Additionally, the Pro variant will also have 30W wireless charging support and reverse wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 8 Pro could sport a quad-camera module. This setup could include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor with f/1.78 aperture and 1.12 microns pixel size. The lens will also have OIS and EIS support. The second sensor is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. A third sensor is an 8-megapixel telephoto zoom lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel color filter sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The module will support PDAF, laser auto-focus, 3X optical zoom and will have a dual-LED flash. On the front is the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 used on the OnePlus 8.

  Published Date: April 10, 2020 10:37 AM IST
  Updated Date: April 10, 2020 10:53 AM IST

