OnePlus 8 series update brings Live caption feature, improvements, security patch and more

The latest OxygenOS 10.5.4 update for the OnePlus 8 fixes a few issues, adds Live Caption feature and brings some improvements.

  Published: April 17, 2020 4:27 PM IST
OnePlus 8 India launch

The OnePlus 8 series was just recently launched in several markets, including India. Now, both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving their first software update, just after a few days of launch. The latest OxygenOS 10.5.4 update, which is based on Android 10, fixes a few issues and brings some improvements. Read on to know more about the newly released OxygenOS update.

As per the changelog, the latest OnePlus 8 software update improves system stability, icon display in the status bar and back gesture experience. The recently launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now also be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality and overall experience. OnePlus has also added a double-tap feature to wake up lock screen in ambient display mode or off-screen condition.

After downloading the new OxygenOS update, users will notice the addition of “OnePlus Tips and Support” section in Settings. The company has also added a Live Caption, which will help detect speech in media and automatically generate captions. You can access this feature by heading over to the settings section > System > Accessibility > Live Caption.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro update also brings the Android security patch for the month of March and updates the GMS package to February 2020. In terms of photography, the software update optimizes the camera’s shooting experience and stability. It even optimizes the animation effect and improves interaction experience. OnePlus has also added a video filter feature.

The changelog also mentions optimizations have been done to improve the fingerprint unlock experience. One will now also find contact notes info for incoming calls. The brand has optimized network data transmission performance and stability as well. OnePlus users will also be able to wake up voice assistant of their choice by just long-pressing the power button. You can enable this by visiting Settings > Buttons & gestures > Press and hold the power button and choose the app you want to activate.

  Published Date: April 17, 2020 4:27 PM IST

