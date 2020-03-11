OnePlus 8 series will come with 5G connectivity

Smartphone giant OnePlus has just confirmed some information about its much-anticipated OnePlus 8 series. This new information comes after multiple rumors and apparent leaks about the upcoming smartphone lineup. We have seen a number of rumored renders, specification lists, anticipated models, and possible launch dates for OnePlus 8. However, the company has not shared any details about the upcoming series in any official capacity, until now. According to a new report, OnePlus has now confirmed that all OnePlus 8 devices will come with 5G connectivity. This confirms what most leaks have pointed out in recent months. Let’s have a closer look at this confirmation.

OnePlus 8 series to come with 5G; details

According to a report from CNET, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau shared some interesting aspects about the OnePlus 8. Lau revealed that “going forward, we’re all in on 5G”. This means that all OnePlus smartphones will come with 5G starting from the OnePlus 8 series. This also means that the company may increase its footprint in the United States with availability on more carriers. As per the report, Lau added, “I want to restate our commitment to 5G and our long term investment.” He added, “We’ve been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward.”

Watch: OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

It is worth pointing out that the company has already launched two 5G smartphones in the market. OnePlus launched its first 5G smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro in the UK and US last year. Months later, the company launched the second 5G smartphone, a special version of its OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition. According to past reports, the company is gearing up to launch its upcoming, OnePlus 8 lineup in April 2020.

Lau also talked about the pricing of the upcoming series. He reiterated that OnePlus always aims at making the best possible smartphone at the “best price”. In addition, he noted that 5G will likely increase the pricing of the upcoming smartphone. 5G connectivity confirms that all the smartphones in the series will feature Snapdragon 865. It also hints at the presence of 5G connectivity on its rumored OnePlus 8 Lite. However, Lau did not reveal any information regarding that or what the company will do in markets such as India.