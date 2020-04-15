OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo, Stadia support

OnePlus has announced that the new OnePlus 8 series of phones will support Google Stadia and will offer 100GB Google One promo storage. During the virtual launch event of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro yesterday, the company also revealed that the Google One promo will come with 100GB of storage out-of-the-box. This will be an “extended trial” for 3 months across all of Google’s services including Photos, Drive, and Gmail. After the tria, users can pay $3/month to keep that storage active. Also Read - OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro : प्राइस, कैमरा और फीचर्स के मामले में दोनों में क्या हैं अंतर?

Along with Google One, OnePlus said that it is bringing Google Stadia support to the OnePlus 8 series. It isn't live yet on the early units given to media reviewers but will be made available during release. Google and OnePlus are also working together to bring Stadia support for 'a selection' of other OnePlus smartphones. The company hasn't shared any list of the other OnePlus smartphones that will support Google Stadia.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are officially listed on Amazon India. The listing went live right after the global launch, but considering the fact that the lockdown in India has been extended until May 3, we can expect OnePlus and Amazon to release these phones afterwards.

The ‘notify me’ page is live on Amazon India for both the new smartphones, so you can put in your interest there. At present, there is no official launch date or pricing for India. But for the global market, the starting model of OnePlus 8 is priced at $699, which translates to Rs 53,000 roughly for India, but we will know the exact pricing later close to its release.