comscore OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo, Stadia support
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo and Google Stadia support
News

OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo and Google Stadia support

News

Along with Google One, OnePlus said that it is bringing Google Stadia support to the OnePlus 8 series.

  • Published: April 15, 2020 1:25 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Series launch

OnePlus has announced that the new OnePlus 8 series of phones will support Google Stadia and will offer 100GB Google One promo storage. During the virtual launch event of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro yesterday, the company also revealed that the Google One promo will come with 100GB of storage out-of-the-box. This will be an “extended trial” for 3 months across all of Google’s services including Photos, Drive, and Gmail. After the tria, users can pay $3/month to keep that storage active. Also Read - OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro : प्राइस, कैमरा और फीचर्स के मामले में दोनों में क्या हैं अंतर?

Along with Google One, OnePlus said that it is bringing Google Stadia support to the OnePlus 8 series. It isn’t live yet on the early units given to media reviewers but will be made available during release. Google and OnePlus are also working together to bring Stadia support for ‘a selection’ of other OnePlus smartphones. The company hasn’t shared any list of the other OnePlus smartphones that will support Google Stadia. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro officially listed on Amazon India right after global launch

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are officially listed on Amazon India. The listing went live right after the global launch, but considering the fact that the lockdown in India has been extended until May 3, we can expect OnePlus and Amazon to release these phones afterwards. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series with 5G launched: Price, full specifications, availability, sale

Watch Video: OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

The ‘notify me’ page is live on Amazon India for both the new smartphones, so you can put in your interest there. At present, there is no official launch date or pricing for India. But for the global market, the starting model of OnePlus 8 is priced at $699, which translates to Rs 53,000 roughly for India, but we will know the exact pricing later close to its release.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 15, 2020 1:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo, Stadia support
News
OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo, Stadia support
iQOO Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

iQOO Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Ludo King: How to play online and offline with friends | BGR India

How To

Ludo King: How to play online and offline with friends | BGR India

PUBG Mobile was the highest grossing game in March

Gaming

PUBG Mobile was the highest grossing game in March

YouTube Video Builder helps create short video ads

News

YouTube Video Builder helps create short video ads

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo, Stadia support

iQOO Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

YouTube Video Builder helps create short video ads

Apple's Siri voice assistant now offering coronavirus updates

Fitbit launches COVID-19 resource hub

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo, Stadia support

News

OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo, Stadia support
YouTube Video Builder helps create short video ads

News

YouTube Video Builder helps create short video ads
OnePlus shows off new OxygenOS features

News

OnePlus shows off new OxygenOS features
Google and Apple to soon release contact tracing update

News

Google and Apple to soon release contact tracing update
Google develops Whitechapel chipset with Samsung

News

Google develops Whitechapel chipset with Samsung

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च की 3D स्मार्ट मसाज चेयर, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

iQOO Neo 3 होगा स्नैपड्रैगन 865 प्रोसेसर वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Amazon India पर लिस्ट हुए लेटेस्ट OnePlus 8 और OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन

एयरटेल का ऑल इन वन प्लान, 1899 रुपये में मिलेगा फोन, डीटीएच और ब्रॉडबेंड कनेक्शन

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया MIIIW Air 85 ड्यूल-मोड मिनी कीबोर्ड, एक साथ दो डिवाइस से होगा कनेक्ट

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

News

OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo, Stadia support
News
OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo, Stadia support
iQOO Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

iQOO Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC
YouTube Video Builder helps create short video ads

News

YouTube Video Builder helps create short video ads
Apple's Siri voice assistant now offering coronavirus updates

News

Apple's Siri voice assistant now offering coronavirus updates
Fitbit launches COVID-19 resource hub

News

Fitbit launches COVID-19 resource hub