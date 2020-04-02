OnePlus 8 series won't cost over $1,000 with 5G support

The OnePlus 8 series will launch in India on April 14. Ahead of the official launch, the company’s CEO Pete Lau has suggested the upcoming handsets will not launch with steep price tags. The OnePlus 8 series won’t cost $1,000 in the US, which is around 76,070 in India. Now, you at least have a slight idea of what could be the possible price of the top-end version of OnePlus 8 line up.

The brand has also revealed that its latest OnePlus 8 series will offer support for 5G connectivity. The upcoming devices will pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood. The recently said that it will improve 25 percent CPU, GPU, and energy efficiency over the last generation of phones. While Lau didn’t reveal the exact price and other features, we at least know the phones will not exceed the $1,000 mark despite the top-notch specifications.

The pricing information comes from Business Insider. According to leaks, the OnePlus 8 could start at $549 (about Rs 39,269). Meanwhile, the same leak states that the OnePlus 8 Pro could launch at $799 (about Rs 57,000). Besides, the online-only OnePlus 8 event will kick off in India at 8:30 PM. It will be live-streamed on OnePlus’ official website and YouTube channel.

OnePlus on its community page also confirmed a couple of more key specifications for the upcoming phones. It noted that there will be LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 standard onboard flash storage. Rumors and leaks claim that the OnePlus 8 will feature a triple rear camera and the 8 Pro will come with the quad rear camera setup. The Pro smartphone is also finally tipped to gain the much demanded IP-68 rating against dust and water.

The devices are likely to sport big displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro variant is said to offer a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display might operate at QHD+ resolution. There could be a single punch-hole design as well. It is tipped to feature up to 12GB RAM, and up to 4,510mAh battery.