A month ago, we saw the OnePlus 8 Pro variant run through Geekbench. The phone, with the model number IN2023, posted some neat specifications and scores. However, now another phone numbered as the IN2025. We think this might be the vanilla OnePlus 8 smartphone.

The company is doing a three-phone strategy for the first time with the 8 series. The series will consist of the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and an affordable OnePlus 8 Lite that will come later. The new OnePlus 8 is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that powers the Pro. The phone’s score is also very similar to the 8 Pro scores. However, the key difference noticeable here is that the 8 Pro posted 12GB RAM, and the vanilla 8 shows 8GB RAM.

This could mean two things. First, the regular 8 will max out at 8GB RAM and leave the 12GB for the Pro. Second, there is still a higher 12GB RAM variant of the vanilla 8 as well, but for some reason, it wasn’t in the Geekbench test. We find the first possibility more likely.

OnePlus 8 expected features

Other differences like the 120Hz refresh rate are also still up in the air. The brand will be bringing 120Hz refresh rate to the 8 series but did not state which phones. The highest 8 Pro is sure to bag the feature. However, it is still not clear if the vanilla 8 will feature the high refresh rate. OnePlus is also rumoured to bring in a faster 50W charging solution. The 50W charging could keep up with brands like Realme and Oppo which are offering similar solutions.

OnePlus will also reportedly launch the new devices in late March or April instead of the usual May timeline. Amazon also listed the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on the website a few days ago, signalling an imminent launch.